Suffering From Slow Internet Speeds? It May Be Super Simple To Fix

You've probably been there — you're trying to stream your favorite show on Netflix, and it keeps buffering every few minutes. Or you're trying to load up your favorite game, and it just won't play. If the issue stems from slow internet speeds, you'll want to get to the bottom of the problem. After all, in addition to driving you crazy, slow Wi-Fi speeds will also hinder communication, productivity, and even learning.

And while there are many reasons why your internet speeds may be slow, such as your router's position, congested networks, and physical barriers, one common culprit that you might not have considered is your router's Ethernet cable. As it turns out, if you are paying for an internet plan that exceeds 100Mbps, and you're still using an old Cat5 cable to link your modem and router, chances are you may experience a sudden dip in internet speeds.

Theoretically, old Cat5 Ethernet cables are designed to max out at 100Mbps. Because most common broadband plans range from 200 Mbps to 1 Gbps or more, if your home is equipped with Cat5 cables, you'll only get the lower 100 Mbps speeds. This means that you might experience inconsistent speeds — slow at times, fast at others — especially if you're trying to stream 8K videos on several devices while still playing your favorite console games.