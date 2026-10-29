What Do Brown Deposits On A Spark Plug Mean?

You'll be able to tell if you have a bad spark plug even without a visual inspection, as your car will likely fail to start occasionally, die after starting, or run poorly every so often. That doesn't mean there's no value in taking out the spark plug and gauging its condition, since doing so can reveal if you have any other, more serious issues. For instance, if the firing tip of the spark plug is white or chalky in appearance, it could indicate the engine is overheating, or some other ailments such as a thin fuel-air mix or loss of cooling.

Similarly, if the spark plug has excessive deposits (typically, the tip will look bumpy), the oil might be leaking into the combustion chamber. Consult a mechanic about this. The same appearance could also be a sign of something more benign, like using the wrong oil or subpar fuel. In contrast, if the tip is dry and you see a buildup of black soot, the carburetor settings may be incorrect, the spark plug's heat range may be too cold, or the air/fuel mixture may be overly rich. In the worst case, it could indicate an ignition system problem, as the spark the plug produces may be too weak for proper operation.

Cars are complex machines, so if you see anything out of the ordinary, it's best to seek out professional help. Even if it's something simple, it's better to be safe than sorry. Misdiagnosing the issue and driving like all is fine could make everything worse, potentially leading to engine damage, which will end up being more expensive than if you scheduled a checkup earlier.