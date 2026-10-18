What Does A White Tip Mean On A Spark Plug?

Even the best spark plugs can degrade over time, and one of the best ways to check a plug's condition is by examining the tip. A white tip, especially one that looks chalky or scorched, can indicate that the plug is overheating. Another strong indicator is pits or blistering on the electrode, indicating that the plug is running so hot it's starting to suffer physical damage.

By tip, we're specifically referring to the firing end inside the combustion chamber, particularly the ceramic insulator that surrounded the central electrode. Checking this area can give you clues about how a plug is operating, though color alone shouldn't substitute a proper diagnosis.

Generally, a healthy tip should run somewhere in the light tan or grey to brown range. A black tip may indicate poor ignition or an overly rich fuel mix, while residue on a black tip may mean that oil is somehow getting into the combustion chamber. A white tip alone may not necessarily indicate an overheating issue, though; if it's chalky in appearance or paired with any sign of melting deposits on the insulator or the aforementioned blistering or pitting, it may be reason for concern.