What Is A Dual Fuel Flashlight And Who Is It Made For?
Flashlights are those rare tools that are handy to have virtually any time and place, be it around the house, in an emergency when the power goes out, or during outdoor trips. There are many popular flashlight brands that use rechargeable batteries as a main power source. But what if the battery has drained and charging isn't possible? In that case, dual fuel flashlights represent a better option for people who need reliable light, as they can run on two different kinds of power.
Also known as dual power, these flashlights use a rechargeable battery for normal use but can also take compatible disposable batteries as a backup. For instance, such a build can include a single SF18650 lithium-ion rechargeable battery and two 123A lithium batteries. The main advantage here is the convenience and flexibility. Rather than relying only on a charged battery, users have another option for powering the flashlight when they need it, which is especially important in emergencies.
Additionally, with two power sources, dual fuel flashlights can provide a long runtime. They are eco-friendly too, since using rechargeable batteries as a main power source helps cut down on waste. That said, these flashlights are on the pricier side, and the performance can vary because disposable batteries might not give the same brightness or runtime as the rechargeable ones.
What are the use cases for a dual fuel flashlight?
Dual fuel flashlights are particularly useful for those who use a flashlight a lot outdoors or in places where charging isn't easily accessible. This includes hikers, campers, emergency planners, repair technicians, seyourcurity guards, and anyone else who needs a reliable flashlight on the job or on the trail. Having a backup battery option is a huge plus for hikers and campers spending days off the grid without access to an outlet, making a dual fuel flashlight a worthwhile practical camping gadget.
There are also dual fuel flashlights made specifically for police officers and for people in similar work environments. In addition, these flashlights are ideal for home emergency supplies, more so in the event of a power outage. In that situation, having a dependable backup light, even if the rechargeable battery dies, is critical. That being said, a dual fuel flashlight can be quite powerful, like Costco's new Infinity flashlight, but it isn't an essential piece of equipment for everyone. If you mostly use a flashlight around the house where charging is quick and easy, a basic rechargeable model will likely do the job.