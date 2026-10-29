What Is A Dual Fuel Flashlight And Who Is It Made For?

Flashlights are those rare tools that are handy to have virtually any time and place, be it around the house, in an emergency when the power goes out, or during outdoor trips. There are many popular flashlight brands that use rechargeable batteries as a main power source. But what if the battery has drained and charging isn't possible? In that case, dual fuel flashlights represent a better option for people who need reliable light, as they can run on two different kinds of power.

Also known as dual power, these flashlights use a rechargeable battery for normal use but can also take compatible disposable batteries as a backup. For instance, such a build can include a single SF18650 lithium-ion rechargeable battery and two 123A lithium batteries. The main advantage here is the convenience and flexibility. Rather than relying only on a charged battery, users have another option for powering the flashlight when they need it, which is especially important in emergencies.

Additionally, with two power sources, dual fuel flashlights can provide a long runtime. They are eco-friendly too, since using rechargeable batteries as a main power source helps cut down on waste. That said, these flashlights are on the pricier side, and the performance can vary because disposable batteries might not give the same brightness or runtime as the rechargeable ones.