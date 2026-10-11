Are Costco's Infinity Flashlights Worth The Cash? Here's What Owners Say

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If you're a keen adventurer searching for a powerful flashlight, there are many favorable options on the market. Many flashlights nowadays offer modern features such as Power Delivery and auto-brightness settings. With many specs to consider from popular competing flashlight brands, making the right purchase often involves picking out the right features in your price range, which isn't always easy.

Costco's Infinity X1 10,000L Dual Power Flashlight is the latest, most powerful model in the Infinity X1 series, boasting an impressive 10,000 lumens of brightness and a beam distance of 805 meters. Infinity X1 advertises its 10,000L model as having up to a reasonable 25 hours of battery life. Plus, you can power the flashlight via AA batteries or USB-C, making the X1 a handy USB-charged travel gadget to take on trips.

The Infinity X1 10,000L Flashlight comes in at $47.99 on Costco, with a cheaper in-warehouse price tag option. The Infinity X1 10,000L has many of the same features as its 5,000L and 7,000L predecessors, such as dual power capability, an IPX4 resistance rating, and built-in safety features. The latest model also packs in some noteworthy upgrades, particularly its extended runtime and greater beam distance.