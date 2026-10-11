Are Costco's Infinity Flashlights Worth The Cash? Here's What Owners Say
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If you're a keen adventurer searching for a powerful flashlight, there are many favorable options on the market. Many flashlights nowadays offer modern features such as Power Delivery and auto-brightness settings. With many specs to consider from popular competing flashlight brands, making the right purchase often involves picking out the right features in your price range, which isn't always easy.
Costco's Infinity X1 10,000L Dual Power Flashlight is the latest, most powerful model in the Infinity X1 series, boasting an impressive 10,000 lumens of brightness and a beam distance of 805 meters. Infinity X1 advertises its 10,000L model as having up to a reasonable 25 hours of battery life. Plus, you can power the flashlight via AA batteries or USB-C, making the X1 a handy USB-charged travel gadget to take on trips.
The Infinity X1 10,000L Flashlight comes in at $47.99 on Costco, with a cheaper in-warehouse price tag option. The Infinity X1 10,000L has many of the same features as its 5,000L and 7,000L predecessors, such as dual power capability, an IPX4 resistance rating, and built-in safety features. The latest model also packs in some noteworthy upgrades, particularly its extended runtime and greater beam distance.
What do customers think about Costco's Infinity Flashlights?
On paper, the Infinity X1 10,000L Flashlight has a lot to offer, but what do buyers have to say? As with previous models, many praise its brightness and beam distance, stating the flashlight comfortably reaches its advertised half-mile beam distance. Although double the lumens does not equate to double the brightness, many reviewers highlight improvements from the earlier 5,000L version, noting the flashlight delivers clear vision on all power levels.
Besides its vivid intensity, Costco customers also praise the flashlight's new safety features. As well as a manual safety lock, the X1's auto dimming technology automatically lowers the brightness when in close proximity to an object. That being said, it's always sensible to remain cautious when using flashlights at this power level around younger children.
The X1 carries ample features given its price range, but there are a few compromises noted by customers worth considering. The Infinity X1 10,000L flashlight only features two beam modes: wide flood and narrow spot. Although this is likely sufficient for the everyday traveler, the flashlight misses some more nuanced beam modes that some outdoor enthusiasts may seek. Others criticize the product's weight -– at 830 grams, the Infinity X1 weighs a tad more than your typical home maintenance flashlight.
Are Costco's Infinity Flashlights worth the money?
Whether the X1 is the right fit for you depends on your specific needs. Its impressive throw and ample battery life provide far-reaching illumination at night for long periods, making it ideal for camping trips and emergencies. However, it may not be appropriate for everyone — there are reasons to think twice before buying a 10,000 lumen flashlight.
Costco's Infinity X1 flashlight holds up well against its competition. Maglite, one of the most popular brands in the US, offers a wide range of flashlights at a similar price range to the Infinity X1. Although there are some cheaper options, many lack the lumen rating and distance of the X1, making them more suitable for light everyday usage. On the premium end, Wuben's X1 PRO Flashlight boasts up to an impressive 12,000 lumens, weighing only 383g with an IP65 protection rating – a lighter, more-resistant choice than the X1. Perhaps more suited to the avid adventurer, the X1 PRO is currently priced at a hefty $139.99 on Walmart.
On Costco's official website, the Infinity X1 10,000L Flashlight holds a reasonable 4.4-star rating overall from 41 customers. With over two-thirds of reviewers giving five-star ratings, there's not much customers are upset about with the X1. With premium features offered at an affordable price, the Infinity X1 is a great travel companion for most needs.