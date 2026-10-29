What Happens If You Take A Freshwater Boat In The Ocean?

Learning about proper maintenance is essential when buying any type of boat. For example, if you purchase a boat with an outboard motor, you should find out not only how to flush the engine, but how often doing so is necessary. It's often recommended that boaters flush their outboard motors with clean water after every use.

Doing so guards against corrosion. Naturally, if you operate a boat designed for freshwater usage out in the ocean, it may not have been designed to stand up to saltwater's corrosive effects. That means corrosion can happen more quickly if you bring a freshwater boat into the ocean.

That said, it's vital to understand that even freshwater has contaminants that can lead to corrosion over time. Even if yours is a freshwater boat, and even if you never bring it into the ocean, you still need to learn about flushing the engine and similar upkeep tasks.

Consider that saltwater can corrode a surface as much as 10 times more quickly than freshwater can. This process may happen faster if a boat's materials weren't chosen for saltwater usage. That means if you bring your freshwater boat into the ocean, you could be significantly jeopardizing its lifespan. At the very least, you may need to make costly repairs and upgrades earlier than expected to address the effects of corrosion.