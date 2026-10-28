Putting Aluminum Foil In Your Washing Machine Isn't The Genius Hack Some May Think It Is

Washing machines are great. They take away the hassle of washing clothes manually, giving you more time for other things. These machines are also very popular on TikTok, as users pop up with new tricks almost every day to make laundry easier. Last time, it was adding vinegar to clean and soften fabrics, which we debunked as not being very effective. Instead, vinegar's acidic nature could even damage the rubber seals inside a machine. This time, the hack involves adding balls of aluminum foil to the wash.

So, here's how it works. Put your dirty laundry in a washer. Take two or three balls of aluminum foil, each about 2 inches in diameter, and add them to the laundry. The idea behind the hack is that clothes rubbing against one another can generate static electricity. This can cause your clothes to stick together, which affects how well they clean. That's where the aluminum foil comes in. Because aluminum conducts electricity, the foil helps dissipate the static charge. This hack is similar to using dryer sheets, which reduce static cling during drying and can also make fabrics feel softer.