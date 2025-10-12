Can Aluminum Foil Really Block RFID Signals?

In Julian Huxley's 1927 short story "The Tissue-Culture King," a scientist becomes lost in the jungle and is captured by a tribe. He soon discovers that the tribal leader has developed a way to control people through telepathy, and to protect himself, he puts on a "cap of metal foil."

Huxley's short story is likely the earliest known example of the idea that aluminum foil could block invisible forces. This notion has survived for nearly a century, and we now have drivers wrapping their car keys in foil in hopes of preventing thieves from wirelessly accessing the key fob's signal.

Myths and misconceptions aside, when you look at what the science says about aluminum foil and its effectiveness at blocking RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) signals, the answer is more complicated than it might seem. Under the right conditions, aluminum foil can act as a shield, reflecting or absorbing RFID waves. However, its effectiveness depends on a number of factors.