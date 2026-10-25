Sony WH-1000XM5 Vs. Bose Quiet Comfort: Which Is Better Long Term?

A couple of years ago, the Sony WH-1000XM5 and the Bose QuietComfort 45 were the two titans of the premium headphones segment. Both are wireless, noise-canceling, over-ear headphones that support roughly the same Bluetooth codecs. Both are USB-C gadgets that make great gifts, since you don't need an additional cable to charge them. Now, regardless of which one you buy, after the first few weeks, the marketing will stop mattering, and the living-with-the-device phase will begin.

You see, anyone can love a pair of cans in the shop. In reality, the real test is month 18, when the novelty has worn off, the battery has cycled a few dozen times, and the small quirks that you shrugged off have either faded entirely or driven you mad. I use this lens to look at both headphones because most online comparisons focus on things that don't matter. Frequency response, clamping force, and other technicalities don't bother the average consumer.

Having owned both for well over three years, here are the things no one tells you. The Bose can never really turn the active noise canceling (ANC) off, and the Sony has the unfortunate habit of turning it off mid-song (and how to fix it), the glove issue, the folding problem, and the handful of small daily niggles that decide if you pick up a pair or leave it on your desk.