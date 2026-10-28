How Hot Is Too Hot For A Wi-Fi Router? Here's What's Normal

A router is an essential piece of any home network, and can even do a number of things you may not be aware of. Like any hardworking modern electronic device, they can also run hot, sometimes to a level where you begin to question whether the temperatures it's reaching are safe.

A warm Wi-Fi router isn't necessarily a sign that it's dangerously overheating. Even wireless models from the best router brands can get a little hot during normal operation, which doesn't necessarily indicate an issue, as long as temperatures remain within manufacturer guidelines.

Those limits can vary by device. Google says its Nest Wifi Pro, for instance, shouldn't be used when ambient air temperature is below freezing (32 degrees Fahrenheit) or above 95 degrees Fahrenheit. TP-Link's listed operating range for its Archer AX55 is between 32 and 104 degrees Fahrenheit. Note that these are measurements of air temp around the router, not the surface or interior of the router itself, and ranges can differ between models, so check your documentation for your specific device to verify a safe range.