How Many Miles Is Too Many For A Hybrid Car? What To Look For In A Used Model

Due to two powertrains, a hybrid car is inherently more technologically complex than a purely gas car. Alongside the gas engine, a hybrid also features an electric motor that needs a high-voltage battery to run. This combination, and especially how long the battery in hybrids lasts, is what makes shoppers nervous.

The good news if you're in the market for a hybrid, though, is that it's pretty common for a well-maintained car to make it to the 150,000-200,000 mile range and beyond. The same extra hardware people fear actually ends up helping: Since there's an electric motor involved, it takes over some of the gas engine's work, helping it run less often and, as a result, wear out more slowly. In fact, Consumer Reports saw this play out firsthand when it tested a Toyota Prius. Despite covering over 200,000 miles and using the original engine and transmission, the car performed about as well as a nearly new one in terms of fuel economy and acceleration.

While specific numbers around longevity are scarce, Consumer Reports has been tracking vehicles to check their reliability and has published its findings in a 2025 report. Around 380,000 vehicles have been a part of the survey, ranging back as early as the 2000s. Hybrids specifically were found to have 15% fewer problems than gas-only cars on average. Ultimately, you shouldn't worry about purchasing a hybrid any more than purchasing a gas car. However, to be sure, it's still recommended to check the battery health and, preferably, choose a model with a warranty.