3 New LG TVs That Stand Out In 2026
Buying a new television in 2026 can feel like sitting in an airplane cockpit without a pilot's license. The acronyms, buzzwords, and number of options may make you want to jump out of the nearest exit. If you land on LG as your preferred brand, you've got a big selection to sort through. At time of writing, the company is advertising more than 90 TVs for sale on its website, from tiny 27-inch televisions priced under $200 to massive 100-inch options for several thousand dollars or more.
Stores like Target and Best Buy typically carry a wide range of television brands at many price points, including LG, which is widely considered a premium market leader. In 2025, LG accounted for almost half of the global OLED TV market, and its TVs are typically well-rated by experts and consumers alike. Below, we'll highlight three new LG TVs in 2026 that turn heads and would certainly incite envy on game night if you brought one home.
LG OLED evo W6
The LG OLED evo W6 is part of the company's 9-millimeter class, dubbed a Wallpaper TV by the manufacturer. Not that long ago LG was still triumphantly advertising TVs less than 20 millimeters thick, but those would look outdated compared to this new line. These TVs are so thin that they'll barely protrude from your wall (hence the "wallpaper" classification), but it's not just its size that makes them stand out.
If you love hanging your TV on the wall but hate to see wires hanging down, the evo W6 is the world's first certified 4K 165Hz "True Wireless" TV, according to LG, allowing for both audio and video connectivity using an LG Zero Connect Box. This box, which is sold separately, must be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.
The evo W6 also features LG's Hyper Radiant Color Tech, delivering vivid brightness and Perfect Black and Perfect Color, terms which LG uses to refer to color that remains consistently deep in both high-light and low-light scenes. The surface of the TV is also designed to minimize glare even more than traditional anti-glare designs. The internal processor controls 8.3 million self-lit pixels with AI technology to deliver sharp picture quality. A 77-inch LG OLED evo W6 is available from LG for $4,299 at time of writing.
LG OLED evo G6
TVs have gotten so large in the past decade that they can become the focal point of our living space whether we like it or not. If you'd rather showcase a Picasso than a massive dark void on your wall, you may want to look at LG's new evo G6. This television is another ultra-thin option that fits flush against the wall. There's no gap behind it, so it should be easy to disguise as a piece of artwork.
Along with the same Perfect Black and Perfect Color technology used on the evo W6, this new TV also has technology to reduce glare and minimize screen reflections, making it even easier to mask when you aren't catching up on your favorite show. You can personalize the screen using LG Gallery +, which offers a collection of high-resolution photography and images of artwork. Because this TV is made to sit flush against the wall, it is sold with only a wall mount. A stand is not included.
The OLED evo G6 has more than 8.3 million self-lit pixels with AI technology designed for a vibrant, bright picture. LG offers a five-year panel warranty on this model, which is available on LG's webstore in various sizes. The smallest, a 55-inch, was priced at $1,999.99 at time of writing, a savings of $500 off its normal price. The largest is a whopping 97 inches and being sold for $19,999.99 — yet, remarkably, it's not even close to the most expensive TV on the market!
LG Micro RGB evo AI TV
First there were plasma TVs, then came LCD and LED, and finally OLED and QLED. It can be hard to keep up, which is why we suggest that you do your research before investing in your next TV. Especially because now LG is throwing another acronym into the mix: Micro RGB.
RGB stands for red, green, and blue and evo stands for evolution. This technology, which is different from micro LED technology, uses a backlight behind the screen. Rather than one single mixed-color element, however, the backlight array uses clusters of tiny red, green, and blue LEDs to display a wider variety of richer, more vibrant colors.
At time of writing, LG's new 75-inch Micro RGB evo AI television is on sale for $3,599.99, a savings of $1,400 off the list price. It also boasts LG's Micro Dimming Technology Ultra for more contrast, LG's Dual AI Engine Alpha 11 Processor, and a motion booster for gamers. This new line also offers an 86-inch option for $5,299.99 and a 100-inch screen for $6,999.99. A stand comes with each purchase, but these TVs can also be mounted flush against the wall.