3 New LG TVs That Stand Out In 2026

TVs have gotten so large in the past decade that they can become the focal point of our living space whether we like it or not. If you'd rather showcase a Picasso than a massive dark void on your wall, you may want to look at LG's new evo G6. This television is another ultra-thin option that fits flush against the wall. There's no gap behind it, so it should be easy to disguise as a piece of artwork.

Along with the same Perfect Black and Perfect Color technology used on the evo W6, this new TV also has technology to reduce glare and minimize screen reflections, making it even easier to mask when you aren't catching up on your favorite show. You can personalize the screen using LG Gallery +, which offers a collection of high-resolution photography and images of artwork. Because this TV is made to sit flush against the wall, it is sold with only a wall mount. A stand is not included.

The OLED evo G6 has more than 8.3 million self-lit pixels with AI technology designed for a vibrant, bright picture. LG offers a five-year panel warranty on this model, which is available on LG's webstore in various sizes. The smallest, a 55-inch, was priced at $1,999.99 at time of writing, a savings of $500 off its normal price. The largest is a whopping 97 inches and being sold for $19,999.99 — yet, remarkably, it's not even close to the most expensive TV on the market!