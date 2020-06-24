LG GX Gallery OLED TVs look very thin and very expensive

LG today announced its new GX Gallery lineup of OLED TVs, which seems to be a successor to the “wallpaper” TVs it launched a few years back. The name of the game here seems to be minimalism – while the wallpaper TVs required the use of a separate sound bar, the GX Gallery TVs do not, leaving them free of extra hardware when they’re mounted on a wall.

Not a whole lot is known about the GX Gallery line at the moment – LG’s announcement today didn’t really dive into specifications, with the company opting to use more flowery language to describe the TVs. LG says that these sets are a “triumph of human-centered industrial design,” while noting that these TVs “would not look out of place in art gallery exhibit.”

In fairness to LG, there seems to be good reason for it to be excited here. The GX Gallery lineup comprises 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch displays, and each TV comes with a folding hinge that allows them to be mounted flush to the wall. Judging from the images LG shared today, the bezels on these TVs look to be very thin too.

GX Gallery TVs have a total thickness of “less than 20 millimeters,” which LG credits to the thinness of its OLED panels. The GX Gallery TVs are definitely impressive, but it’s hard to get too excited without some precise specifications; the best we got in today’s announcement were screen sizes and LG saying that these TVs boast “phenomenal color expression, infinite contrast and a wide viewing angle.”

We’ll have to wait on LG for more, but one thing is for sure: these TVs aren’t going to be cheap when they launch. Neither pricing nor release – arguably the two most important details about a release like this – were revealed in LG’s announcement today, so we’ll wait on the company to dish more information.