4 Pressure Washer Brands With Better Ratings Than Stihl

There's no denying that Stihl is one of the biggest names in outdoor power equipment. The German manufacturer topped SlashGear's ranking of the best chainsaw brands on the market and has enjoyed a century of success built on quality and reliability. That being said, not every product Stihl makes ranks as the out-and-out best option in its category. This is especially true for pressure washers.

Many people do not associate Stihl with pressure washers. We didn't even include them in our ranking of the best pressure washer brands. That isn't to say that its pressure washers are bad. Based on Consumer Reports' findings, which combine expert testing and owner opinions, Stihl ranked sixth out of nine brands for its pressure washers with an overall score of 63/100, which is slightly above average. Rankings and reviews from various publications rarely mention a Stihl pressure washer as a must-buy, an exception being the Stihl REA 100 Plus, named the best portable model by The Spruce.

Because of this, we're going to look at four different pressure washer brands that generally receive better ratings than Stihl. To evaluate each brand, we considered expert testing and reviews from publications like Consumer Reports and owner satisfaction scores. You can find a more detailed explanation of our methodology at the end of this article.