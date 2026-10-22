Alef Hits Back At Tesla's 'Flying Car' With Video Of Its Car Soaring Over A Roadster

The Tesla Roadster performed its first public airborne maneuvers on October 16, 2026. (Or, more likely, a hollow/significantly lightened mockup version of the Roadster did.) But California-based flying car startup, Alef Aeronautics, just completed its 1,000th logged flight, and to mark the milestone, it put out a clip of its electric flying car literally soaring over a Tesla.

The stunt also shows Alef's Model Zero Ultralight flying over a Tesla Cybertruck. The demo literally puts Alef Aeronautics over the two biggest things Tesla is trying to get people excited about in 2026. The company has good reason to feel a little protective over the flying car space: Alef CEO Jim Dukhovny said the company had spent 11 years without a rival in the category.

The company framed the video as a welcome to a new competitor, but people can speculate what the real intent was: To prove that Alef's technology has already established its place in the flying car industry, and that the Roadster still has a long way to go until it could ever hope to compete. that said, the underside of the soaring Alef model looks similarly hollow or lightened, based off its reflection in the Cybertruck in the video.