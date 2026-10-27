4 Accessory Brands Owned By Zagg

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Founded in 2004, Zagg has over two decades of experience making accessories for various gadgets. Through the years, it's dabbled in different aspects of getting the most out of your devices, as well as how to be more sustainable with the use of recycled materials. As of August 2026, the brand's official website lists hundreds of products made to work with phones, tablets, and smartwatches made by popular brands like Apple, Samsung, and Motorola.

Known for their cases, Zagg has a slew of options for mobile phones across its brands. In the past, it's sold some of the best cases for the Pixel 7, and these days, you can also find leather feel folio cases for Galaxy A and S series models, the Motorola Moto G06, and the Pixel 10 and 11 lines. Additionally, it also manufactures a lot of cases for tablets, like the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Rugged Case, iPad Durango Case, and iPad Rugged Messenger Case. For iPad Pro owners, there's the Zagg Pro Keys, an affordable Magic Keyboard alternative. Beyond gadget protection, Zagg has even expanded its portfolio into tablet accessories, like stylus pens, media hubs, and charging bases.

The company even offers generous warranty policies, significant discounts for students , and free shipping if you spend a certain amount. If you're curious what it has under its umbrella, here are some you can find directly on its official website, on Amazon, or through other official retailers.