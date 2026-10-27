4 Accessory Brands Owned By Zagg
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Founded in 2004, Zagg has over two decades of experience making accessories for various gadgets. Through the years, it's dabbled in different aspects of getting the most out of your devices, as well as how to be more sustainable with the use of recycled materials. As of August 2026, the brand's official website lists hundreds of products made to work with phones, tablets, and smartwatches made by popular brands like Apple, Samsung, and Motorola.
Known for their cases, Zagg has a slew of options for mobile phones across its brands. In the past, it's sold some of the best cases for the Pixel 7, and these days, you can also find leather feel folio cases for Galaxy A and S series models, the Motorola Moto G06, and the Pixel 10 and 11 lines. Additionally, it also manufactures a lot of cases for tablets, like the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Rugged Case, iPad Durango Case, and iPad Rugged Messenger Case. For iPad Pro owners, there's the Zagg Pro Keys, an affordable Magic Keyboard alternative. Beyond gadget protection, Zagg has even expanded its portfolio into tablet accessories, like stylus pens, media hubs, and charging bases.
The company even offers generous warranty policies, significant discounts for students , and free shipping if you spend a certain amount. If you're curious what it has under its umbrella, here are some you can find directly on its official website, on Amazon, or through other official retailers.
InvisibleShield
Under InvisibleShield, Zagg leads the charge for trusted screen protectors for all kinds of products. Designed by Phillip Chipping, it was the earliest product offered under the Zagg group of companies, and in 2006, Zagg noted it was the "#1 seller in screen protection in the United States."
These screen protectors come in both clear and privacy models, with the latter preventing other people from reading your personal text or emails. As of August 2026, its leading screen protectors are the XTR4, Privacy 360, Privacy Anti-Glare, Privacy, Vision Guard, Glass Elite, and Glass+. While all of them have the basic easy installation and smudge protection features, they have varying levels of impact protection, with Zagg claiming its protection ranges from being three to 11x stronger than regular tempered glass. Aside from Glass+, which debuted in 2016, all other models also boast antimicrobial features and are made with recycled materials.
With its XTR4 series, Zagg claims its cases have the "World's Strongest Protection" due to its graphene-infused design, leading to 5m drop-proof ratings and 360-degree protection. The XTR4 series also boasts blue light filtration and Hexium Impact Technology for added scratch protection. Some of its leading screen protector lines fortified with Graphene include the Glass XTR4 and Fusion XTR4, and in 2023, the Zagg Invisible Shield Ultra Clear Screen Protector was one of the best Apple Watch accessories on the market.
Mophie
In 2016, Zagg's acquired Mophie, which continues to be part of its portfolio after a decade. Mophie was popular for its battery cases, and you can still find cases with built-in power banks going all the way back to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 line ups. It also has soft-touch cases for iPhones and hardshell cases for MacBooks.
Under Mophie, Zagg offers a lot of power bank models, such as its powerstation wireless slim stands that work with USB-C devices. These come in 5k and 10k capacities, and are great for everyday use. For its Power Boost offers that works with both USB-A and USB-C devices, it's available in both 10k and 20k variants.
In recent times, it has even partnered with RedBull for its powerstation plus and powerstation plus mini . Unlike its other power banks, these models come with a built-in USB-C and/or lightning cable. And if you're a fan of Max Verstappen or Yuki Tsunoda, you can get powerbanks with their names on it, too.
Aside from that, Mophie has several wireless charger stands for Apple devices, like the AirPods Max, magsafe expandable stands, and foldable 3-in-1 travel chargers. And, of course, it has power bricks ranging from car chargers and 2-port fast wall chargers, to travel sets that fit plugs in different countries. And if that's not enough, if you're looking for ways to express yourself, there's knit loops for AirTags, too.
Braven
In a 2018 GlobeNewsWire press release, Zagg announced its acquisition of Braven in an effort to dip its feet even more into audio accessories. Designed for outdoor use, many of its products have high waterproof ratings and long battery lives. For example, the BRV-Mini holds a 12-hour playtime, plus IPX7 waterproof rating (and even claims to be able to safely float). It even has models, like the BRV-PRO, that you can connect with GoPro accessories.
While you can't find their products listed on the official website anymore, you can still find them at Walmart. As of October 2026, you can get the B710 for just under $100 when it's not on sale; on the other hand, there are two listings for the Braven 105: black ($26.95) and neon green ($19.99). Walmart also lists two months of Apple Music for free with the purchase.
On Amazon, there are a lot more options from third-party sellers. However, the prices aren't very consistent across listings. For example, one listing for the BRV-Mini retails for $42.95 and has garnered an average rating of 4.6 stars from 860+ reviewers. There's also another listing for the BRV-Mini, where it's just $19.99 with an average 4.7-star rating. On the more premium side, the just under $80 BRV-360 boasts a 4.2-star average rating from 630+ customers. Compared to Walmart, the BRV-105 listed on Amazon is significantly more expensive at $37.99, but more than 140 people have rated it 4.4 stars on average.
iFrogz
Initially a brand that was known for phone accessories, such as phone cases and tempered glass, iFrogz pivoted after Zagg took it under its wing. In a June 2011 press release, Zagg acquired iFrogz for $105 million (via Reuters), but a Business Insider report six months later claimed that Zagg struggled to get iFrogz products on the same shelves as its other product lines. Around this time, the report claimed that its audio accessories were a growing segment. In 2026, Zagg doesn't list iFrogz cases anymore on its website, but third-party retailers still sell cases for the iPhone 3G on Amazon. You can also still find its tempered glass products for older iPhone models in-store at Staples.
iFrogz has seemingly shifted its direction towards audio products. As of October 2026, the iFrogz website lists headphones, earphones, and earbuds as its major categories. It also has a headphone variant made specifically for children, the iFrogz Little Rockers, that don't just look cute, but have added safety features for their ears, such as volume limitations.
On Amazon, some popular models sold by third-party sellers are its Ear Pollution Plugz, which still use a 3.5mm jack, in silver ($14.99), white ($9.50), red ($9.95), and blue ($9.95). Similarly, there's also the Impulse 2, which are over ear Bluetooth headphones that retail for $10.99. At Staples, you can get the iFrogz AIRTIME PRO 2 Wireless Bluetooth Stereo Headphones in black or white for $39.49.