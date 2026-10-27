These High-Tech Buoys Are Turning Ocean Waves Into Usable Electricity

When you think of renewable energy, the chances are what springs to mind are wind turbines and solar panels. Of course, hydroelectric schemes that harness the power of flowing water are also worthy of note. However, some "water-based" renewable energy methods that don't get as much press are those that harness the power of our oceans. The use of high-tech buoys to generate electricity is being increasingly explored as a green energy source.

There are already smart buoys being used for various other purposes at sea, but these buoys use the power of waves to generate electricity, and there's plenty of power in those waves to be harvested. According to Oregon State University, the coast of Oregon contains enough potential wave energy to power 28 million homes annually. Scaling up, the U.S. Energy Information Administration estimates that wave energy along the U.S. coastline could supply about 63% of the country's electricity generation capacity (in 2023). And as data centers continue to strain the power grid, this resource could become an important part of U.S. energy strategy.

That's why already working systems like Spain's MARMOK-A-5, the Finnish WaveRoller system, the OE-35 buoy deployed in Hawaii, and others are attracting increasing interest. We cover some of the major schemes in more detail later, but put simply, these devices work by capturing the kinetic and potential energy within waves and converting that energy into electricity. Let's have a closer look at these buoys and how they could help the transition from fossil fuels.