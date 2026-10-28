How Do Offshore Wind Turbines Stay In Place In The Ocean?

Wind turbines are a great source of green energy, but they aren't perfect. One of the biggest drawbacks is the fact that land-based wind farms can reduce the level of moisture in the soil. One solution to that problem is to put them out to sea.

Similar to how offshore buoys stay in place in treacherous waters, floating wind turbines are installed on floating platforms made out of hard materials like concrete or steel. The platforms are then connected to the seabed via lines and anchors. These particular installations are better suited for depths of 230 feet and over. In shallow water, on the other hand, it's more common to go with monopile foundations lowered to the bottom with cranes. Then, a hydraulic hammer drives them into the seabed.

Apart from slightly ruining the view from the beach, offshore wind farms are much less harmful than the ground-based turbines. When comparing offshore and onshore wind farms, the former are generally physically larger. Due to their rather imposing size, they also tend to outmatch land-based turbines: a wind turbine on land can deliver up to 4 MW, while an offshore turbine can provide as much as 15 MW of power output.