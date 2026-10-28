Does Using Ethernet Slow Down Wi-Fi For Others?

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With a large chunk of our lives now being spent online, the speed of digital access is essential. Fortunately, it's relatively easy to get faster internet just by following what gamers do and switching to the old-school Ethernet connection. Generally speaking, this type of connection offers lower latency and is, in most instances, efficient. Sure, there are a few notable downsides of using Ethernet cables – not all devices have the port, and occasionally, Ethernet may even be slower than Wi-Fi, especially if you make the mistake of using outdated cables. That begs the question — will resorting to a wired connection slow down the Wi-Fi for others?

The bandwidth on networks is limited, and it's spread across all the devices connected to your Wi-Fi, so adding another one via cable seems like it will just make things much slower. In reality, Ethernet and Wi-Fi don't impact each other, as they use completely different network parts. The only exception is if your network is already heavily congested. In that case, especially with an old router, you may experience some bottlenecks, but for most users with routers created in the last decade, this isn't a big deal.

You could go as far as to say that switching one device to Ethernet could inadvertently give your network a major overhaul and a significant speed boost. Say you switch one laptop to run exclusively on the wire. It will reduce network congestion, since that particular device will no longer compete for the small chunk of Wi-Fi bandwidth. Yes, you'll lose out on portability, but it's a worthy sacrifice if it will give your other stuff more breathing room.