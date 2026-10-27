Are Higher Cylinder Engines Better For Towing? It's Complicated
Whether you're a novice or experienced gearhead, there are some technical areas of the automotive world shrouded in mystery, like why seven-cylinder engines don't exist, or whether higher cylinder engines are better for towing.
The answer depends on how you define better. A bigger engine and more cylinders does not always mean greater towing efficiency. A great example of this is a real world test conducted over at The Fast Lane Truck. Their Ike Gauntlet test pitted a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST with a 2.7-liter turbocharged inline four against a Ford F-150 Tremor packing a big 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8.
Despite half the cylinders and 90 hp less, the Silverado matched the F-150 in some categories in an eight mile climb on I-70 with a sustained 7% grade that reaches 11,158 feet of elevation, hauling the same 8,000-pound trailer. Both the trucks made the climb in just under eight minutes, and the Silverado made 20 lb-ft more peak torque, though that's partially because turbo engines tend to make that torque at lower RPM. However, the F-150 ultimately won the day, requiring fewer than half of the brake applications, and exhibiting higher fuel efficiency.
It's important to note that this test had some uncontrolled variables, but the overall takeaway is that while more cylinders may provide more tow capacity, ultimately how well an engine performs for towing will depend largely on things like efficiency and design.
When more cylinders help, and when they don't
There are a number of scenarios when engines with a higher cylinder count tend to shine, including pulling frequent heavy loads, mountain driving, and long‑distance trailer hauling. A big V8 will typically provide an excess of reserve power, so an engine won't have to labor as hard at consistent highway speeds when pulling something like a large trailer. That said, as the four cylinder vs. three cylinder debate proves, more isn't always better.
On the downside, all those additional cylinders tend to mean more weight, greater internal friction, and your fuel economy suffering when you're not towing. For smaller or infrequent tow jobs, like pulling a camper on weekends or running a boat down to the lake every week or two, a well-matched V6 or inline-six is an adequate and more economical option. Sophisticated engine design, twin turbos, and direct injection have gone a long way to leveling the playing field between old V8s and the new generation of six-cylinder options.
This is also reflected on the diesel side, where heavy duty diesels are commonly built around inline-six designs, yet still provide massive torque to the tune of 1,000 lb‑ft or more. They're also famously good at sustained towing, despite featuring fewer cylinders than their V8 counterparts, which notoriously carry a large number of both pros and cons.