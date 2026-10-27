Are Higher Cylinder Engines Better For Towing? It's Complicated

Whether you're a novice or experienced gearhead, there are some technical areas of the automotive world shrouded in mystery, like why seven-cylinder engines don't exist, or whether higher cylinder engines are better for towing.

The answer depends on how you define better. A bigger engine and more cylinders does not always mean greater towing efficiency. A great example of this is a real world test conducted over at The Fast Lane Truck. Their Ike Gauntlet test pitted a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST with a 2.7-liter turbocharged inline four against a Ford F-150 Tremor packing a big 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8.

Despite half the cylinders and 90 hp less, the Silverado matched the F-150 in some categories in an eight mile climb on I-70 with a sustained 7% grade that reaches 11,158 feet of elevation, hauling the same 8,000-pound trailer. Both the trucks made the climb in just under eight minutes, and the Silverado made 20 lb-ft more peak torque, though that's partially because turbo engines tend to make that torque at lower RPM. However, the F-150 ultimately won the day, requiring fewer than half of the brake applications, and exhibiting higher fuel efficiency.

It's important to note that this test had some uncontrolled variables, but the overall takeaway is that while more cylinders may provide more tow capacity, ultimately how well an engine performs for towing will depend largely on things like efficiency and design.