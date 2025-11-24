The Pros And Cons Of 8-Cylinder Engines

Many moons ago, V8 engines were the standard offering in American vehicles, from jeeps to trucks to buses to cars. These Detroit workhorses were big, gas-hungry, loud, and they moved America. From around the 1930s to the '80s, they were the go-to engine option found in many motor vehicles, later falling out of favor for the V6, and eventually being supplanted by the most efficient — and now most common — four-cylinder variants. But speedy V8s were king for many years, especially during the arms race of the muscle car era, though some real eight-cylinder duds slipped through the cracks, too.

This isn't to say that V8 engines are obsolete; they're just a less common engine type for the average car. For the U.S. market, in high-performance applications like a Corvette to larger vehicles like trucks, SUVs, you can still get a V8 brute to help do some heavy lifting, but this is essentially where larger eight-cylinder engines begin and end — heavy-duty applications as opposed to commuting from A to B.

Cargo vans like the GMC Savanah and pickup trucks like the Chevrolet Silverado have V8 options, as well as beastly SUVs like the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat with its massive 5.7-liter eight-cylinder engine. But the question that comes to mind is, why would someone in 2025 look for a V8, and what are the pros and cons to having one of these massive power plants under your hood? Let's open up the hood and find out.