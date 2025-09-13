This V8 Engine Has The Most Horsepower (And Here's How Powerful It Is)

Even with the shift toward fuel-efficient hybrids, plug-in electric vehicles, and a seemingly endless sea of gray crossovers, there are still quite a few exciting and high-powered cars available these days. For example, the ultrafast Mustang GTD brings racetrack thrills to pony-car enthusiasts capable of shelling out the requisite cash for a race-day-ready, 800-horsepower Ford. Similarly, the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X is grabbing headlines with its record-setting Nürburgring lap times and its 1,250-horsepower, all-wheel-drive insanity. Bespoke hypercars like the SSC Tuatara break the barriers of what we think is possible, offering as much as 1,750 hp on specialized fuel. Much like Cady Heron in "Mean Girls," however, it seems like we're continuing to discover that when it comes to horsepower, the limit does not exist.

Hypercar manufacturer Hennessey continues to push the boundaries of what's possible. It's known for a selection of extremely powerful cars, but its latest big-power offering is a 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged V8, known as "Fury," that powers the Hennessey Venom F5. The V8 produces 1,817 hp and 1,193 lb-ft of torque. As if that weren't enough, Hennessey recently unveiled a special edition version of the hypercar that goes even further.

The 2025 Hennessey Venom F5 Evolution's V8 makes 2,031 hp, and according to Hennessey, has even more torque than the standard F5 — though the company doesn't list that number specifically. To put that in perspective, that's more than 10 times the power of compact sedans like the Honda Civic or the Toyota Corolla, and more power than four standard Chevrolet Corvette Stingray engines combined.