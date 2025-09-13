This V8 Engine Has The Most Horsepower (And Here's How Powerful It Is)
Even with the shift toward fuel-efficient hybrids, plug-in electric vehicles, and a seemingly endless sea of gray crossovers, there are still quite a few exciting and high-powered cars available these days. For example, the ultrafast Mustang GTD brings racetrack thrills to pony-car enthusiasts capable of shelling out the requisite cash for a race-day-ready, 800-horsepower Ford. Similarly, the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X is grabbing headlines with its record-setting Nürburgring lap times and its 1,250-horsepower, all-wheel-drive insanity. Bespoke hypercars like the SSC Tuatara break the barriers of what we think is possible, offering as much as 1,750 hp on specialized fuel. Much like Cady Heron in "Mean Girls," however, it seems like we're continuing to discover that when it comes to horsepower, the limit does not exist.
Hypercar manufacturer Hennessey continues to push the boundaries of what's possible. It's known for a selection of extremely powerful cars, but its latest big-power offering is a 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged V8, known as "Fury," that powers the Hennessey Venom F5. The V8 produces 1,817 hp and 1,193 lb-ft of torque. As if that weren't enough, Hennessey recently unveiled a special edition version of the hypercar that goes even further.
The 2025 Hennessey Venom F5 Evolution's V8 makes 2,031 hp, and according to Hennessey, has even more torque than the standard F5 — though the company doesn't list that number specifically. To put that in perspective, that's more than 10 times the power of compact sedans like the Honda Civic or the Toyota Corolla, and more power than four standard Chevrolet Corvette Stingray engines combined.
Turn the dials past 11
If something like the Venom F5 isn't special enough as is, prospective buyers can now go even more bespoke with their builds. At Monterey Car Week this year, Hennessey released details of a specialized version of an already-special car, the new Venom F5 LF. The Venom F5 LF is a one-of-a-kind build, named after the owner who commissioned the special edition car, Louis Florey. It has the 2,031-hp V8, like the Evolution, but has a gated six-speed manual in place of the standard single-clutch semi-automatic transmission, appealing to the enthusiast in all of us. The car is part of Hennessey's "Maverick" division, which makes one-off versions of the company's production hypercars.
Hennessey is admittedly stretching the use of the word "production" here, but this is a car that someone can purchase; no machine shops, extra builds, or home modifications required. All a buyer needs is a very large bank account or, more likely, several very large bank accounts. According to Hennessey, it has sold 32 examples of the F5, so while it's not mass production, it's still a production vehicle.