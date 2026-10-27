5 Companies Making Some Of The Coolest Boating Tech Right Now

The technology powering some of the most significant innovations in the boating sphere takes many forms. In some cases, they're the huge, in-your-face developments, like the latest and most formidable new cruise ship or even aircraft carrier. Then there are the smaller innovations, those gadgets and accessories that can transform the experience on such vessels. These are the sorts of items that veterans are sure to appreciate, because of how valuable and unique the inventions are.

AquaAmp is a brand based in the Floridian city of Tampa. It might not be a familiar name to those who aren't keen boaters, but its range of products is unique. AquaAmp reports that it "specializes in custom waterproof OEM electronics for outdoor specialty vehicles that seamlessly integrate into the dashboard," and its range includes a Qi2-certified charger offering 25W, a world first in the field. As those who spend a lot of time on the water will know, other products can be quite unreliable in this role, and there's a danger of being left without power for essential devices if you don't have a dedicated, versatile, and sufficiently powerful solution.

Some of the range's products also feature MIL‑STD‑810H-tested magnet retention, which means that they can typically be relied upon to remain in place on a vessel against the elements. For dedicated boaters, this is an essential virtue, because an AquaAmp may be your only means of charging a certain device while on the water, and you need to know where it is and be able to rely on it to stay secure in the worst conditions. After all, there are some essential tools you'll want to keep on your boat at all times, but whether they're safe and accessible when you need them can be another matter.