This High-Tech Drone Could Autonomously Scope Out Undersea Mines

Both on land and in the ocean, mines are an enormous threat. Finding and neutralizing them can be an arduous process that might require getting up close and personal, and a single wrong move or miscalculation can be disastrous. This is another area, then, in which drones can make an invaluable contribution, by helping to keep personnel out of harm's way in minesweeping efforts.

Undersea mines can be particularly challenging to remove, with the United Nations deeming the task "a new dimension of difficulty." This is because such mines are unpredictable, moving with the ocean's ebb and flow and able to be deployed at different depths. Ulysses Maritime Technologies' Mako drone could be one sophisticated answer to this very problem, with its autonomous underwater exploration and advanced modular design that helps users adapt it to the parameters of a given mission.

Ulysses explains that use cases for its machine include helping the growth of seagrass through careful cultivation and precise placement. With advanced sensors and communication systems, they are also able to detect any illegal fishing operations in range, potentially identifying the positions of perpetrators and providing them for local authorities to apprehend. However, one of the most exciting potential applications for the technology is the capacity to detect and dispatch mines, and it's something that the company is eagerly exploring. Here's a look at the Mako drone, its modular design, and Ulysses' ambitions for expansion. The U.S. Navy already has its own minesweepers, of course, but it seems that this could be a versatile new asset for military applications too.