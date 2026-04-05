The US Navy Wants This Autonomous Sub For Deploying Heavy Payloads Under The Sea

The use of drones and autonomous vehicles is continuing to rise. In a military capacity, this has allowed people in the service to access areas that would otherwise be incredibly difficult and dangerous to reach. While the public may be more familiar with how the U.S. military is developing new ways to deal with drones on the battlefield, this idea pertains to the depths of the ocean, too. This is why the U.S. Navy is so interested in the capacities of the Dive-XL, an autonomous submarine developed by Anduril.

In April 2025, the U.S. Navy announced the beginning of its Combat Autonomous Maritime Platform program. Its aim is to find partners that can deliver an unmanned and autonomous vessel capable of diving as far as over 650 feet below the surface. The vessel should be sizeable-enough to have the ability to dispatch payloads at these considerable depths, and boast a range of around 1,000 nautical miles. It was specified, too, that this autonomous submarine should be capable of handling equipment of varying sizes. This is particularly important because the possible scope of such a vessel's mission notably varies from reconnaissance to something considerably more offensive.

Anduril's Dive-XL has been selected to fulfill this role. Stretching 27 feet long with a 7-foot beam, it's far from the tiny, stealthy drone some militaries are so used to wielding in the air. Let's see exactly why this sub might be so important to the future of naval warfare.