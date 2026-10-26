A $350 All-Black PS5 Is Coming Out In November (But Only In One Place)

At a time when memory costs have driven up the price of a new PlayStation 5, locating a discounted console is incredibly challenging. As of this writing, a PlayStation 5 Digital Edition with 825 GB of storage will set you back $599.00, which isn't exactly cheap, seeing as it doesn't come with a disc drive. There are certainly some downsides to buying a PS5 in 2026, but the console is still highly coveted by gamers. Fortunately, there's a less expensive option, but it's only available for a select group of consumers.

Essentially, if you don't live in Japan, you're probably going to miss out on the discount. Sony announced a brand new all-black PlayStation 5 Digital Edition with 825 GB of storage that only costs $350, but it's locked to Japanese customers. It's unclear why the cost is so comparatively low for the new console, but it's clearly listed for ¥55,000, or around $350 after converting JPY to USD. So, this is great news for Japanese customers, while everyone outside of that particular area is left to buy the costlier non-all-black versions of the same console.

The new PS5 is being released on November 19, 2026, and it's not something you can buy in Japan and take home to another area, as it's not just physically located in the country — it's limited by several factors. The system's language is set to Japanese, and its country/region setting is also locked to Japan. Still, for those who can buy it locally and use it, it's not a bad deal; pre-orders kicked off on October 20, 2026, at PlayStation retail outlets and online stores all over Japan.