A $350 All-Black PS5 Is Coming Out In November (But Only In One Place)
At a time when memory costs have driven up the price of a new PlayStation 5, locating a discounted console is incredibly challenging. As of this writing, a PlayStation 5 Digital Edition with 825 GB of storage will set you back $599.00, which isn't exactly cheap, seeing as it doesn't come with a disc drive. There are certainly some downsides to buying a PS5 in 2026, but the console is still highly coveted by gamers. Fortunately, there's a less expensive option, but it's only available for a select group of consumers.
Essentially, if you don't live in Japan, you're probably going to miss out on the discount. Sony announced a brand new all-black PlayStation 5 Digital Edition with 825 GB of storage that only costs $350, but it's locked to Japanese customers. It's unclear why the cost is so comparatively low for the new console, but it's clearly listed for ¥55,000, or around $350 after converting JPY to USD. So, this is great news for Japanese customers, while everyone outside of that particular area is left to buy the costlier non-all-black versions of the same console.
The new PS5 is being released on November 19, 2026, and it's not something you can buy in Japan and take home to another area, as it's not just physically located in the country — it's limited by several factors. The system's language is set to Japanese, and its country/region setting is also locked to Japan. Still, for those who can buy it locally and use it, it's not a bad deal; pre-orders kicked off on October 20, 2026, at PlayStation retail outlets and online stores all over Japan.
Sony's Japanese-only Midnight Black PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
When the PlayStation 5 was first released, the digital console cost $399, but buying a PS5 at your local Costco these days will set you back $649.99. That makes the $350 price tag on this Japanese-only version sting a bit, but at least those within the country can enjoy what appears to be an absolutely beautiful version of the console. Sony has dubbed it the Midnight Black edition, and it's being released alongside the Disc Drive Midnight Black, so folks can purchase that and have disc readability out of the box. That will add ¥11,980, or $75, if they're purchased together.
Some of the console's specifications are customized for the Japanese market, though it's unclear what that entails outside of the region and language locks. Outside of those alterations, the Midnight Black PS5 will feature the same 3D audio, ultra-fast SSD, and backward compatibility with the PlayStation 4 that players have been enjoying on other PS5 consoles since the system first went on sale. Sony has already released several Midnight Black accessories, including the PlayStation Portal Remote Player.
The PS5's six-year anniversary is on November 12, 2026, and this new console release somewhat coincides with that event. Another important thing happening on November 19, 2026, is the long-awaited release of "Grand Theft Auto VI," which doesn't seem like a coincidence. Sony has already upgraded the PS5's graphics in anticipation of "GTA VI's" release. It's likely that many gamers who've yet to purchase a PS5 in Japan will do so alongside the much anticipated title, suggesting that Sony is looking to capitalize on the release with this new Japanese-only version of the PS5.