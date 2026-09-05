How Much Does A PS5 Cost At Costco & What's Included In The Bundle?

Video game consoles are expensive, and they're only getting worse. There was a time when a console would be released, and as time passed, the price would gradually lower until a new version of it came out. This was the case with the PlayStation 2. Upon its initial release in 2000, it cost $299, but when the PlayStation 3 was released six years later, it was down to just $129.

The PlayStation 5 was released back in 2020, so it, too, is now six years old. It's original MSRP was $399 for the digital only model and $499 for one with a disc drive. Today, the prices for those models are now significantly more thanks to two different PS5 price hikes by Sony over the last year due to the increased cost of hardware. So, if you're wanting to get a new PlayStation 5, you need to find the best deals you can, and one place you can typically find decent deals on electronics is Costco.

Costco may not sell XBOX consoles anymore, but you can still buy PS5 consoles there. Costco offers the console in two different bundles. One features the digital only model, while the other has the disc drive. In both cases, they come with two DualSense controllers, rather than just the one you would get from most other retailers. For a Slim Digital PS5 bundle, you're looking at $649.99, and for the bundle with a Slim Disc PS5, it'll cost you $699.99. As you can see, they aren't immune from the price hikes, but considering these respective bundles on Amazon retail at $673 and $723, Costco does save you a bit of money.