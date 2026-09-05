How Much Does A PS5 Cost At Costco & What's Included In The Bundle?
Video game consoles are expensive, and they're only getting worse. There was a time when a console would be released, and as time passed, the price would gradually lower until a new version of it came out. This was the case with the PlayStation 2. Upon its initial release in 2000, it cost $299, but when the PlayStation 3 was released six years later, it was down to just $129.
The PlayStation 5 was released back in 2020, so it, too, is now six years old. It's original MSRP was $399 for the digital only model and $499 for one with a disc drive. Today, the prices for those models are now significantly more thanks to two different PS5 price hikes by Sony over the last year due to the increased cost of hardware. So, if you're wanting to get a new PlayStation 5, you need to find the best deals you can, and one place you can typically find decent deals on electronics is Costco.
Costco may not sell XBOX consoles anymore, but you can still buy PS5 consoles there. Costco offers the console in two different bundles. One features the digital only model, while the other has the disc drive. In both cases, they come with two DualSense controllers, rather than just the one you would get from most other retailers. For a Slim Digital PS5 bundle, you're looking at $649.99, and for the bundle with a Slim Disc PS5, it'll cost you $699.99. As you can see, they aren't immune from the price hikes, but considering these respective bundles on Amazon retail at $673 and $723, Costco does save you a bit of money.
Other perks and some limitations to buying a PS5 at Costco
If you're willing to wait for an even better deal at Costco, then you may even be able to get a PlayStation 5 bundle for even less money. During the Black Friday sales in 2025, you could save $120 on a Slim Digital PS5 bundle. Granted, this was prior to the most recent Sony price hike, but Costco regularly has Black Friday deals, which could mean something similar in late November and early December 2026.
Another excellent PS5 savings hack at Costco is with PlayStation gift cards. If you were to purchase a $100 PlayStation gift card at any other retailer, it would naturally cost you $100. However, gift cards are almost always sold at a discount at Costco. Purchasing a bundle of four $25 PlayStation gift cards that get you $100 in credit only costs $89.99. Two $75 gift cards for $150 in credit goes for just $134.99.
Costco isn't the place to go for everything PlayStation related though. If you're wanting a PS5 Pro model, you'll need to look elsewhere, as Costco doesn't sell it. Costco also may sell PS5s with disc drives, but you won't find actually physical disc games there. Currently, the only games for sale on Costco's website are "LEGO Batman: Legacy of The Dark Knight" and a pre-order of "Grand Theft Auto VI," which is digital-only, even for physical editions. For those of us who place importance on owning physical media, Costco doesn't help at all. For game purchases, all you have is the gift card hack. Costco isn't the perfect PlayStation 5 retailer, but it has its positives.