The 2-Room Rule For Mesh Wi-Fi Routers That Can Help Fix Dead Zones

If you are setting up a mesh Wi-Fi system for the first time or adding additional nodes (or satellites to the setup), it's important that everything, including the primary and secondary nodes, is placed correctly. Optimal placement plays a key role in eliminating dead zones and providing seamless connectivity to every part of your home or office. With improper placement, you run the risk of poor signal strength and occasional drops, despite spending a decent sum on the mesh Wi-Fi setup. And the two-room rule for mesh Wi-Fi makes this incredibly easy for you.

The two-room rule is basically a guideline that states that the distance between the mesh Wi-Fi nodes shouldn't exceed two rooms. This is to give you a general idea of how far the nodes should be for optimal signal transmission and performance. Keeping them further apart affects the node's ability to connect to the primary mesh router. So while you may get better coverage by spacing out the nodes, the connection's reliability and performance suffer. Even when adding nodes, some dedicated apps for mesh Wi-Fi systems, like the TP-Link Deco, suggest placing them within a two-room distance.

Keep in mind that the two-room rule isn't the only thing that governs the distance between the mesh nodes or satellites. There are other factors worth considering as well. For instance, if there are several walls, especially those of brick or concrete, you may need to place the nodes closer than the recommended distance of 30 feet or two rooms.