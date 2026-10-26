What's The Warranty On Massimo's ATVs & UTVs?
Buyers who purchase a new Massimo vehicle through any of the manufacturer's authorized dealers in the U.S. are covered by a parts and labor warranty, but that warranty isn't entirely straightforward. Different components of each vehicle are covered for varying lengths of time, and certain types of vehicles have longer or shorter warranty periods for specific components. If that wasn't enough, certain parts are not covered under the warranty, and there are plenty of ways that owners could accidentally invalidate their cover.
For UTVs and ATVs, Massimo covers certain components for up to 1 year or 1,000 miles, whichever comes first. Drivetrain components, exhausts, and suspension components all benefit from this maximum coverage period. In contrast, wiring harnesses and ECUs only get 180 days of coverage, while clutches and CVTs (continuously variable transmissions) only receive 90 days. Massimo fits UTV models like the T-Boss and Buck with Continental batteries, which receive separate warranty cover via Continental itself. However, non-Continental batteries are only warrantied for 30 days after purchase.
It's worth keeping in mind that other Massimo vehicles, such as its mini truck go karts, mini bikes, and golf carts, have slightly different warranty coverage. If you own a Massimo vehicle that isn't a UTV or ATV and want to check your coverage, you can head to the manufacturer's online warranty page.
Massimo's warranty cover has several exclusions
Massimo says that its warranty cover includes the cost of parts and labor to fix any issues caused by defective materials or workmanship, but there are plenty of instances where that cover can be declined. Anyone who has either rented out their UTV or ATV or used it as a race vehicle won't be able to make a warranty claim, and accidental damage isn't covered either.
Another key thing to keep in mind is that Massimo's warranty cover is voided if the owner has made any non-OEM modifications to the vehicle. Using a non-authorized dealer to make repairs will also result in cover being pulled, and if the manufacturer finds signs of neglect or improper maintenance, you'll also be out of luck. Part of that maintenance requirement involves making sure the vehicle's engine has enough oil, but Massimo thankfully makes it easy to keep on top of that job. All of the brand's vehicles (including its mini vehicles) use the same engine oil, which Massimo sells via its website.
Even if none of the other exclusions apply, Massimo's warranty cover still doesn't include the cost of transporting the UTV or ATV to a dealer to be repaired. As a blanket policy, it doesn't consider requests for inconvenience payments either.