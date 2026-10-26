What's The Warranty On Massimo's ATVs & UTVs?

Buyers who purchase a new Massimo vehicle through any of the manufacturer's authorized dealers in the U.S. are covered by a parts and labor warranty, but that warranty isn't entirely straightforward. Different components of each vehicle are covered for varying lengths of time, and certain types of vehicles have longer or shorter warranty periods for specific components. If that wasn't enough, certain parts are not covered under the warranty, and there are plenty of ways that owners could accidentally invalidate their cover.

For UTVs and ATVs, Massimo covers certain components for up to 1 year or 1,000 miles, whichever comes first. Drivetrain components, exhausts, and suspension components all benefit from this maximum coverage period. In contrast, wiring harnesses and ECUs only get 180 days of coverage, while clutches and CVTs (continuously variable transmissions) only receive 90 days. Massimo fits UTV models like the T-Boss and Buck with Continental batteries, which receive separate warranty cover via Continental itself. However, non-Continental batteries are only warrantied for 30 days after purchase.

It's worth keeping in mind that other Massimo vehicles, such as its mini truck go karts, mini bikes, and golf carts, have slightly different warranty coverage. If you own a Massimo vehicle that isn't a UTV or ATV and want to check your coverage, you can head to the manufacturer's online warranty page.