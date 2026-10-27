A Turbocharged RAV4? Toyota's Chief Engineer Isn't Ruling It Out

Toyota offers its current RAV4 in flavors that go beyond what you might expect from a standard crossover SUV. There's the 2026 RAV4 Woodland, which, while not a hardcore 4x4, adds a nice helping of rugged, outdoorsy style, factory-equipped all-terrain tires, and increased ground clearance. The RAV4 GR Sport takes things even further, bringing Toyota's Gazoo Racing influence to the table with more aggressive styling, wider wheels and tires, and suspension tweaks that make the SUV more engaging and responsive on twisty roads.

Under the hood, though, the new RAV4 versions all use the same hybrid powertrains. While the SUV's power figures — especially in plug-in-hybrid form — are more than adequate, the reality is that a lot of enthusiasts aren't that excited about hybrid engines and eCVT transmissions.

A turbo would go a long way to rectify that, and Toyota's chief engineer has indeed confirmed that Toyota's 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine would fit in the RAV4. There exists, then, a scenario where the company could build a full-on, flagship GR RAV4 in the spirit of the GR Corolla hot hatchback. However, whether there's any demand for such a vehicle remains to be seen. Besides, that effort might be better spent elsewhere in the Toyota lineup.