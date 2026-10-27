A Turbocharged RAV4? Toyota's Chief Engineer Isn't Ruling It Out
Toyota offers its current RAV4 in flavors that go beyond what you might expect from a standard crossover SUV. There's the 2026 RAV4 Woodland, which, while not a hardcore 4x4, adds a nice helping of rugged, outdoorsy style, factory-equipped all-terrain tires, and increased ground clearance. The RAV4 GR Sport takes things even further, bringing Toyota's Gazoo Racing influence to the table with more aggressive styling, wider wheels and tires, and suspension tweaks that make the SUV more engaging and responsive on twisty roads.
Under the hood, though, the new RAV4 versions all use the same hybrid powertrains. While the SUV's power figures — especially in plug-in-hybrid form — are more than adequate, the reality is that a lot of enthusiasts aren't that excited about hybrid engines and eCVT transmissions.
A turbo would go a long way to rectify that, and Toyota's chief engineer has indeed confirmed that Toyota's 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine would fit in the RAV4. There exists, then, a scenario where the company could build a full-on, flagship GR RAV4 in the spirit of the GR Corolla hot hatchback. However, whether there's any demand for such a vehicle remains to be seen. Besides, that effort might be better spent elsewhere in the Toyota lineup.
The possibility is there, but is the market?
While many modern cars use turbocharged engines to improve efficiency, the redesigned 2026 Toyota RAV4 sticks to hybrid-only power, giving buyers a choice between a conventional hybrid powertrain or a plug-in-hybrid version. The latter adds useful electric-only range and also brings a significant bump in horsepower.
Toyota's proven 2.5-liter, naturally aspirated hybrid engine means the RAV4 delivers a great mix of power and fuel efficiency, with little need for a turbo engine on mainstream models. Despite that, Australia's Drive asked RAV4 chief engineer Yoshinori Futonagane about the possibility of a future turbocharged GR RAV4 all the same, and received a surprisingly positive response. Futonagane said that Toyota's 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine would fit in the RAV4, and that a turbo RAV4 could be possible — if demand were there. "If people started making a noise and saying, 'Yeah, we want a 2.4-litre turbo', it might end up on the agenda," he told the outlet.
At the same time, he emphasized the current RAV4 GR Sport's already strong performance thanks to the solid 324 hp from its plug-in hybrid powertrain. Though it's not a full GR model, the RAV4 GR Sport's tweaks mean it offers quite a bit more than most buyers expect from a Toyota-badged crossover SUV.
Do we need a real GR RAV4?
Realistically, the likelihood of Toyota building a genuine, high-performance GR RAV4 with a conventional turbocharged drivetrain is probably low. For starters, the RAV4 GR Sport has already taken a big step in satisfying whatever market exists for a performance-oriented RAV4. It's hard to imagine a track-focused version of this crossover attracting that many more buyers.
Yes, a RAV4 with a turbocharged engine, a "real" transmission, and a more performance-focused all-wheel-drive system might be more engaging, and likely faster around a race track than the current RAV4 GR Sport PHEV. However, this theoretical GR RAV4 would be even more niche than the RAV4 GR Sport, which itself isn't necessarily the most mainstream SUV.
As fun as a full-blown, turbocharged GR RAV4 might be, we'd venture that most enthusiasts and Toyota fans would probably rather see those resources used elsewhere — such as on other GR products, like the next-generation GR86 or the oft-rumored revival of the beloved Toyota MR2. Then again, Lexus sells the ultra-niche LBX Morizo RR crossover in Japan, which uses the GR Corolla's powertrain and even has a manual transmission, so we can't fully rule out the idea of a crazy GR RAV4 in the future.