Muncie M20 Vs M21 Vs M22 Transmissions: What's The Difference?

While automatic transmissions dominate the U.S. market today, some drivers still prefer the total control that a manual transmission provides. The popularity of automatic transmissions may also explain some of the common manual transmission myths, such as stick shifts being harder to drive or wearing out faster. That said, a manual transmission is still the preferred option for muscle cars, and some of the best-known examples are the Muncie four-speed transmissions used in various General Motors vehicles during the muscle car era — namely, the M20, M21, and M22. All three of them may look similar, but different gear ratios and internal designs give each a distinct personality.

For starters, the main difference between M20 and the other two is that M20 is a wide-ratio transmission. Compared to M21 and M22, M20's lower first gear gives the car more pulling power when starting from a complete stop. Those bigger steps between gears also make the M20 a natural fit for relaxed driving around town. During its production run, the M20's gear ratios changed, starting at 2.56:1 for the first gear in 1963, to 2.52:1 in 1966 and beyond. The second, third, and reverse gears saw similar changes, while the fourth gear ratio is the same in all Muncie transmissions: 1:1.