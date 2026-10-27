Apple HomePod Mini Vs Mini 2: What Does The Higher Price Tag Get You?

Apple has officially announced its second-generation HomePod mini, but an Apple product being new isn't always reason enough to go out and buy it. The mini 2 is going for $149, which is much more than the original smart speaker's $99 launch price. What does the mini 2 have to offer over the original HomePod mini that makes it worth $50 more? As it turns out, Apple justifies that price jump with a variety of new features, including more artificial intelligence, expanded home entertainment capabilities, and greater visual appeal.

The focal point is Siri AI, backed by upgraded sound powered by Apple's S10 chip. The mini 2 also gets a new music-reactive lighting feature and support for four-speaker surround sound, but only when paired with the latest Apple TV 4K, which is an additional $299 investment. On the other hand, the original HomePod mini dates back to October 2020. In addition to music playback, the Gen 1 model also gives you voice assistance features and connected-home controls. Compared to the mini 2, it's the simpler, more basic smart speaker.

That said, not every advanced mini 2 feature will be available at launch. The very thing that makes the new smart speaker truly distinct from its predecessor, Siri AI, won't even be introduced until a future software update. Even then, Siri AI only works if the owner has an Apple Intelligence-equipped iPhone or iPad, so older-iPhone households may not see the biggest upgrade at all. Apple is essentially asking you to invest early and hope Siri AI delivers in the way it's supposed to, rather than wait and see if it's even worth the extra fifty bucks before you buy.