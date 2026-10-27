Apple HomePod Mini Vs Mini 2: What Does The Higher Price Tag Get You?
Apple has officially announced its second-generation HomePod mini, but an Apple product being new isn't always reason enough to go out and buy it. The mini 2 is going for $149, which is much more than the original smart speaker's $99 launch price. What does the mini 2 have to offer over the original HomePod mini that makes it worth $50 more? As it turns out, Apple justifies that price jump with a variety of new features, including more artificial intelligence, expanded home entertainment capabilities, and greater visual appeal.
The focal point is Siri AI, backed by upgraded sound powered by Apple's S10 chip. The mini 2 also gets a new music-reactive lighting feature and support for four-speaker surround sound, but only when paired with the latest Apple TV 4K, which is an additional $299 investment. On the other hand, the original HomePod mini dates back to October 2020. In addition to music playback, the Gen 1 model also gives you voice assistance features and connected-home controls. Compared to the mini 2, it's the simpler, more basic smart speaker.
That said, not every advanced mini 2 feature will be available at launch. The very thing that makes the new smart speaker truly distinct from its predecessor, Siri AI, won't even be introduced until a future software update. Even then, Siri AI only works if the owner has an Apple Intelligence-equipped iPhone or iPad, so older-iPhone households may not see the biggest upgrade at all. Apple is essentially asking you to invest early and hope Siri AI delivers in the way it's supposed to, rather than wait and see if it's even worth the extra fifty bucks before you buy.
Siri AI, surround sound, and new colors for the mini 2
For now, all we know about Siri on the mini 2 versus the mini is what Apple's press release has to say. The original HomePod mini relies on Siri for everyday tasks like answering calls, checking your messages and reminders, and controlling other smart home accessories. Siri AI on the HomePod mini 2 is supposed to do all that and more.
Using Apple's latest Foundation Models architecture, the mini 2 will apparently be able to chat more naturally, field questions on a far wider range of subjects, and get better at recommending music. (It remains to be seen if it does indeed have taste.) The newer speaker can also draw from the personal data Siri can see on an Apple Intelligence-equipped iPhone or iPad to tailor its answers to you.
None of that can be tested yet, though, so let's return to what you get out of the box: The Gen 1 model uses an Apple S5 chip, while the mini 2 uses an S10. For home theater, the original can only team up as a stereo pair, while the mini 2 can be part of a four-speaker surround sound setup, but again, only with the fourth-generation Apple TV 4K. The mini 2 can also serve as the default speaker for Macs with Wi-Fi 6E or newer, whether you use one or a pair for stereo output. You also get five colors to choose from with the mini 2 (pink, green, blue, white, and midnight) compared to six that were offered with the original mini (white, blue, orange, yellow, and midnight, which replaced space gray in 2024).