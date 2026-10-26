Nitrogen Isn't Just For Filling Your Tires – It Also Helps Recycle Them

While filling your tires with nitrogen may not have a major impact on fuel efficiency, the gas plays an important role when it comes time to recycle them. Tire rubber is designed to remain tough and elastic, which is great when you're riding on them in your road car, but a problem when they've reached the end of their useful life.

Unlike used tires from F1 cars, most road tires can't be easily melted down for recycling purposes. That's where nitrogen comes in as part of the cryogenic grinding process. This method overcomes the rubber vulcanization that makes melting down old tires challenging and allows them to be recycled.

Cryogenic grinding uses liquid nitrogen to cool shredded rubber to -196 degrees Celsius, at which point a mill breaks it down into smaller particles. Recovered rubber from this kind of cold processing can be incorporated into a wide variety of materials, from new tires to asphalt mixtures and rubber hoses. However, the process produces smooth particles, unlike other methods that yield rougher surfaces that bond more effectively with other polymers. Thus, cryogenic grinding isn't the right choice for every purpose.