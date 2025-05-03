What Happens To Used F1 Tires After A Race? You Might Be Surprised

There are more layers to the world of Formula One racing than meet the eye. Beyond the cutting-edge automobile engineering, split-second reflexes, and raucous fan interactions, F1 racing is an early preview of the innovation, some of which are already revving inside modern-age cars or will go mainstream in a few years from now. The humble car tire, for example, also owes some of its tricks to the engineering magic that happened on a track. But when it comes to those wide and bulky tires in F1 cars, those are special for more reasons than one.

Advertisement

They wear out pretty fast, and considering the amount of money floating around, you might think these tires are conveniently discarded. On the contrary, every tire is closely tracked using a unique identification system and then properly recycled. In fact, fines are imposed for losing the tires, and the used units are taken to the fiery pits of an incineration chamber in unmarked trucks. "It's why they don't sell their tires to the race teams, they lease them," says a report from WIRED.

This is the stage where they get a new life. The controlled burning of used F1 tires results in by-products that are used elsewhere, and some of them go into making fresh F1 tires, too. Using a process called pyrolysis, brands like Bridgestone plan to recover materials such as carbon black and oil, both of which are used as raw materials for making new tires and even building materials.

Advertisement