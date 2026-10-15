Do Nitrogen Tires Improve Fuel Economy?

Nitrogen-filled tires have gained popularity in recent years. One of the major reasons behind it is the idea that filling your car tires with nitrogen can improve fuel economy. As a result, people often pay more for nitrogen, even when regular air is available for free. Unfortunately, there's no conclusive study suggesting that filling your tires with nitrogen will improve fuel economy.

There are benefits to nitrogen-filled tires, but inflating your tires with the gas doesn't lower the rolling resistance, something that has a significant impact on fuel economy. Whether you fill the tires with nitrogen or regular air, the rolling resistance remains the same, provided the pressure is the same in both cases. However, since nitrogen lasts longer in tires, it may lead to slightly better fuel economy if you don't regularly check and refill your tires.

Consumer Reports conducted a test with 31 different tire models to assess air loss, and the results showed that nitrogen-filled tires have lower pressure loss. They filled one set of tires for each model with nitrogen and another with regular air, both to 30 psi, and after 12 months, tires filled with regular air lost 3.5 psi while nitrogen-filled tires lost 2.2 psi. That's a difference of 1.3 psi over a one-year period. It's worth noting that the tires weren't being used on vehicles during the testing; they were simply kept outdoors. So, filling your tires with nitrogen may help, but it's not guaranteed to improve fuel economy in the real world.