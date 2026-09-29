How Long Does Nitrogen Last In Tires?

In the past decade, the idea of nitrogen-filled tires has gained popularity, with many willing to pay extra for it. And it makes sense to a certain extent, given that there are several benefits to filling your tires with nitrogen, such as improved fuel efficiency, extended tire life, or better pressure retention. However, not every benefit applies to the average car owner, and some don't make that big a difference. For instance, it's true that regular air degrades tires faster than nitrogen due to oxidation, but you are more likely to replace the tires from wear and tear before this degradation even becomes noticeable. Similarly, there's a lot of discussion about how long nitrogen lasts in tires, and as surprising as it may sound, there's no clear answer. Many factors are at play, but under ideal conditions, nitrogen-filled tires perform better, with lower pressure loss.

There is clear science behind this. While both regular air and nitrogen permeate rubber tires, given their porous nature, nitrogen holds up comparatively longer because it has larger molecules. The larger molecular size makes it harder for the gas to escape through the small pores. But nitrogen does escape, albeit at a lower rate compared to regular air. If you think your nitrogen-filled tires won't need top-ups, you are wrong, but it certainly wouldn't be as frequent. As for how long nitrogen-filled tires will maintain optimal pressure, you will need to consider other aspects as well.