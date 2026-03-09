3 Common Causes For Low Tire Pressure (And How To Recognize Which Is Which)

It often happens when you're in a rush, late for work or a dentist appointment: that little horseshoe-shaped icon with the exclamation point in the center lights up on your dashboard. That odd symbol, meant to resemble a tire, lets you know that the air pressure in one or more of your tires is low.

If you're a new driver or cars simply aren't your thing, you may not even realize that your tires have an optimal pressure. Tire pressure refers to the air volume inside the tires and is measured in PSI, or pounds per square inch. The recommended tire pressure for your vehicle is found in the owner's manual and often printed on a sticker placed inside the driver's door jamb. Maintaining the correct tire pressure not only prevents wear and tear on your tires, it can also affect the performance of your vehicle.

Overinflated tires don't present much of a risk but can contribute to faster wear. Under-inflation, on the other hand, is problematic for several reasons. It can affect your steering and handling, reduce fuel economy, and even lead to blowouts. Many modern vehicles monitor tire pressure and can even let you know what the PSI is of each tire. Here are three reasons your tires are low, how to tell, and how to fix it.