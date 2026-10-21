4 New Flex Power Tools & Accessories Coming Out Soon
Flex, while not necessarily the most popular brand, is one of the many power tool companies vying for your hard-earned dollar. This brand markets itself as a maker of high-quality, professional-level tools for all kinds of jobs. Flex makes products for DIY projects, professional tasks, and everything in between, and is continually expanding its range of offerings. Even in the waning days of 2026, more new Flex power tools are on the way to users' hands.
The products that Flex is adding to its catalog are grinding tools of various sizes, power levels, and price points. Though there's currently no way of knowing how well the tools will perform or hold up in the real world, those of you who eventually purchase any of these once available will at least be protected by a blanket two-year warranty, which should offer some additional peace of mind. These are some of the new offerings the brand is adding to its lineup in late 2026.
4V cordless rotary tool
The cordless rotary tool is far from a new development in the power tool space, and users have found that there are a lot of things a rotary tool can do. Thus, it's no surprise that the brand is adding one to its power tool lineup. Hitting shelves sometime in October 2026 is the 4-volt cordless rotary tool. While Flex hasn't revealed pricing, we do know it's also selling a separate rotary tool accessory set for the new rotary tool. Flex has, however, revealed some specs that should give users an idea of what to expect.
Flex's new rotary tool has a maximum no-load speed of 24,400 rpm on the highest of the five speed settings. It runs on a built-in 4V, 2.0 Ah battery that charges via a USB-C port. One of the selling points that Flex highlights is the tool's lightweight, compact nature. It weighs about 0.7 pounds and measures 8 inches long, 1.6 inches wide, and 1.6 inches tall. This rotary tool also has a built-in LED work light for better visibility, and its slim, rubberized grip should help users hold it tightly.
1,500-watt wet stone polisher
You can accomplish a lot with a rotary tool and the correct set of attachments. However, there are times when you need something more powerful for heavy-duty polishing. Flex is adding a suitable tool to its lineup in the form of the 1,500-watt wet stone polisher, which comes out in December 2026. Flex hasn't revealed the price, but we do know some details of what the polisher can do.
This 1,500-watt polisher runs from 1,400 to 3,900 rpm, adjustable using a six-speed preselector. The water feed control system is located on the underside of the tool for maneuverability, and it comes with a roughly 6.6-foot hose. It also has features for easy operation and enhanced user safety, with a soft start, anti-kickback design, temperature monitoring, and a secure bail handle. Flex's stone polisher weighs in at 5.5 pounds and measures 14.2 inches long, 3.7 inches tall, and 4.9 inches wide. Flex also sells hook-and-loop diamond discs as well, so you can get everything you need from the brand.
18V cordless polisher
Flex is adding two polishing tools to its lineup in the coming months, with an 18-volt cordless polisher due in January 2027 that will eventually slot in alongside its 1,500-watt stone polisher. As the name indicates, this cordless tool runs on an 18V battery and is marketed as a great tool for car detailing. For a more complete package, the 18V cordless polisher kit — also set for a January release — comes with two batteries, a charger, and a host of attachments.
Whether you buy it standalone or as part of the kit, this would appear to be a pretty capable offering. No-load speed ranges from 1,000 to 6,000 rpm, while the orbit rate ranges from 2,000 to 12,000 rpm, again without a load. It supports tool-free swapping between rotary, random orbital free-running, or forced-rotation drive types, has an LED light with three settings — from 2,500 to 6,500 Kelvin — and a continuous variable-speed trigger. For those concerned about noise, this tool operates at around 67 decibels (A-weighted), which, while definitely audible, shouldn't be too unbearable. It's also designed to reduce vibration so it can run longer without getting too uncomfortable.
Air refill kit
Flex is not known as one of the major pneumatic tool brands currently on the market, choosing instead to make cordless nailers and staplers with integrated air tanks on the back. This cuts out the need for a standalone compressor in use, but doesn't eliminate the need for air. Users still need to fill the built-in tanks, and Flex is releasing a handy tool to make that easy. Arriving in November 2026 is the Flex air compressor refill kit, which connects a standard air compressor to its tools' integrated tanks.
Overall, it's a very simple tool. The end with the ¼-inch quick-connect coupling connects to the air compressor hose, while the other end connects to your tool's air tank. Inside the accessory is an air filter that ensures only clean air enters the tank, keeping it free of debris. This reduces the likelihood of damage and extends the tools' useful lifespans. It offers one-press operation, and Flex claims that the knob is designed to withstand heavy use.