Who Makes Olight Flashlights And Where Are They Manufactured?

Olight is one of the most popular flashlight brands in the world, and there's a good reason for that. Its pricing may seem excessive at first (some models retail for over $100), but it's for the most part justified. The company's products, like the well-reviewed Olight Arkfeld Ultra, are incredibly sturdy and bright, which is what most look for in a flashlight. Combined with a lifetime warranty on all products purchased after 2023, if you require a flashlight with a high lumen rating for camping or any other activity, Olight could be a solid long-term investment. Who makes these products, though, and where are they made?

It's relatively straightforward: Olight is a private company founded in 2007 by Fox Fan in Shenzhen, China. Despite its humble beginnings, Olight became a manufacturer with a global presence. In addition to its headquarters and production facilities in Zhongshan, the company now operates warehouses and offices on different continents, including a U.S. address in Lorton, Virginia.

Notably, the company does everything in-house at its Zhongshan factory. This is a stark contrast to how other brands conduct business, as it's much more common to outsource various parts of manufacturing. Over the years, many prominent creators have toured Olight Labs, including the YouTuber Going Gear, which presented a rare opportunity for consumers to see exactly how the products they buy are designed and, ultimately, shipped.