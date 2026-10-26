What Does Rake And Trail Mean On A Motorcycle?

Why is it that a sport bike can handle the tightest of corners at great speeds while a cruiser struggles? The thing is, a sports bike is built to be inherently twitchy, thanks to a series of design decisions. Two of those decisions — rake and trail — play a particularly significant role. Both describe how a motorcycle steers, or more specifically, how one's front end is set up.

You may have noticed that, on almost every type of motorcycle, the front fork doesn't point straight down toward the ground. Instead, it goes down at an angle from the rider to the wheels. Rake (also known as caster angle) measures exactly this — the angle of that backward lean. It's measured in degrees, and the bigger the number, the greater the angle, and the more laid-back the front end.

Meanwhile, trail is different because it's a distance. When a rider turns a bike's handlebars, the front wheel swivels around this imaginary line called the steering axis. Extend it down to the road, and on the average motorcycle, it lands a few inches ahead of the front tire. Measure the distance between that spot and where the tire actually touches down, and you get the trail. It's called that because the tire rolls along slightly behind the point it steers around. Both rake and trail impact how easily the bike handles.