Xbox Now Makes A Mini Controller That Can Fit In Your Pocket - Here's What It Costs

When Microsoft jumped into the video game industry in 2001, the OG Xbox came with a large controller known as "Duke." The controller's size received some flak, and over successive Xbox generations, the controllers became more streamlined and smaller, making them easier for players to hold in their hands for longer periods. This is true of the Xbox Series X|S, and it will likely be true of Project Helix, the codename Microsoft has given to its 10th-generation gaming console that's in development as of this writing.

Now it seems that Microsoft has taken things a step further in size reduction by releasing the Xbox Nano Controller. The new controller is designed for portability and works out of the box with Xbox consoles, Windows PC, iOS, Android, and select Smart TVs. While the device's connectivity is great, it's the controller's size that makes it a standout because it's small enough to easily fit into a pocket. The new $49.99 controller is smaller, lacking the traditional handgrips found on all Xbox controllers, but it otherwise has the same features.

Like other Xbox controllers, it comes with a D-pad, two thumbsticks, the standard X, Y, B, and A buttons; it also features the standard LB/RB bumper and LT/RT trigger buttons on top, and it's molded to fit in a player's hands. It also features the same menu buttons, a connectivity button, and a USB-C port. The Xbox Nano controller truly is a shrunken-down version of the standard Xbox Wireless Controller, and due to its connectivity options, Microsoft hopes to entice gamers who enjoy playing on the go.