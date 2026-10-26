Xbox Now Makes A Mini Controller That Can Fit In Your Pocket - Here's What It Costs
When Microsoft jumped into the video game industry in 2001, the OG Xbox came with a large controller known as "Duke." The controller's size received some flak, and over successive Xbox generations, the controllers became more streamlined and smaller, making them easier for players to hold in their hands for longer periods. This is true of the Xbox Series X|S, and it will likely be true of Project Helix, the codename Microsoft has given to its 10th-generation gaming console that's in development as of this writing.
Now it seems that Microsoft has taken things a step further in size reduction by releasing the Xbox Nano Controller. The new controller is designed for portability and works out of the box with Xbox consoles, Windows PC, iOS, Android, and select Smart TVs. While the device's connectivity is great, it's the controller's size that makes it a standout because it's small enough to easily fit into a pocket. The new $49.99 controller is smaller, lacking the traditional handgrips found on all Xbox controllers, but it otherwise has the same features.
Like other Xbox controllers, it comes with a D-pad, two thumbsticks, the standard X, Y, B, and A buttons; it also features the standard LB/RB bumper and LT/RT trigger buttons on top, and it's molded to fit in a player's hands. It also features the same menu buttons, a connectivity button, and a USB-C port. The Xbox Nano controller truly is a shrunken-down version of the standard Xbox Wireless Controller, and due to its connectivity options, Microsoft hopes to entice gamers who enjoy playing on the go.
The Xbox Nano Controller
As you can see from the above image, the Xbox Nano Controller is significantly smaller than the standard Xbox Wireless Controller. Despite this, it retains the same look and feel as its predecessor, though, currently, it only comes in white. It features an internal, rechargeable battery, though it doesn't come packaged with its own USB-C cable. Microsoft has been touting its products across multiple devices, so it's unsurprising that the company engineered a controller that has compatibility across numerous platforms.
Ideally, a person can play a game on the Xbox console at home and take the controller with them. They can then fire up the same game on another device and keep playing elsewhere. This is due to the Xbox Nano Controller's onboard Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth connectivity, making it easy to pair with other systems. Microsoft's best current-generation controllers already enable connectivity with Windows PCs easily enough, so the Xbox Nano Controller is clearly meant more for gaming on phones and TVs where a PC or console isn't handy.
The product's description touts its portability: "Take play to more places with the Xbox Nano Controller. Fit for virtually every pocket, budget, and whimsy." The controller is likely intended for players with smaller hands than your average adult, though it's unclear how it feels for long-endurance gameplay in an adult's hands. The new controller costs $49.99, which is less than what you'd have to pay for most Xbox Wireless Controllers. Pre-orders are open now on the company's website, though the Xbox Nano Controller isn't set for release until November 4, 2026.