Keep Your Garage Warm Enough To Work In All Winter With This Wi-Fi Connected Home Depot Find
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For those of us that face especially cold winters, working on projects out in the garage is something strictly reserved for the warmer months unless you feel like bundling up just to tackle a simple DIY project. But Home Depot has something that might be able to change your workflow when temps start dropping: the Heat Storm 6,000-watt electric heater.
This hardwired, 240-volt unit goes for $399.99 and can produce up to 20,000 British thermal units (BTUs) of heat in all. It's also meant to be mounted on the ceiling or the wall, so you don't have to give up any square footage of floor space in order to use it, either. The heater is Wi-Fi enabled, too, which lets you adjust the temperature remotely and schedule heating through the app. That way, you can get the garage nice and warm before you get to work without even having to go out and brave the cold to turn it on.
Even if you don't have a garage, the Heat Storm electric heater may be just as useful in drafty workshops or chilly basements. As long as it's 1,000 square feet or less, this unit can keep things as warm as you like. Customer reviews say it shouldn't have any problem doing that, either. At time of writing it has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars based on 41 reviews on Home Depot's site, with customers saying it heats effectively, runs quietly, is easy to use, and works fast.
What else to know about the Heat Storm electric heater
Be aware, though: Installation requirements and electrical demands are both worth considering before you invest $400 in this garage heating option. Unlike portable space heaters that take up floor space and need to be moved around often for safety, the Heat Storm attaches to the wall or ceiling. Before you install, consider its measurements: 17.5 inches wide, 12.8 inches deep, and 7 inches tall. It also weighs 17.3 pounds. That means you need to mount it securely enough to hold up that weight, not to mention keeping it away from nearby objects for when the unit runs hot — just like you'd need to do with a space heater on the floor.
Then there's the electrical side: The heater has an adjustable output ranging from 3,000 to 6,000 watts, which gives you that stated heat output of 10,000 to 20,000 BTUs per hour. You'll have to get this hard-wired into your existing electrical system, too, so make sure you not only have the proper electrical power to avoid tripping the breaker but also available wiring to tap into to begin with. It doesn't come with the wiring you need, either, so you'll likely need to call in a pro.