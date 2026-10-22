Keep Your Garage Warm Enough To Work In All Winter With This Wi-Fi Connected Home Depot Find

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For those of us that face especially cold winters, working on projects out in the garage is something strictly reserved for the warmer months unless you feel like bundling up just to tackle a simple DIY project. But Home Depot has something that might be able to change your workflow when temps start dropping: the Heat Storm 6,000-watt electric heater.

This hardwired, 240-volt unit goes for $399.99 and can produce up to 20,000 British thermal units (BTUs) of heat in all. It's also meant to be mounted on the ceiling or the wall, so you don't have to give up any square footage of floor space in order to use it, either. The heater is Wi-Fi enabled, too, which lets you adjust the temperature remotely and schedule heating through the app. That way, you can get the garage nice and warm before you get to work without even having to go out and brave the cold to turn it on.

Even if you don't have a garage, the Heat Storm electric heater may be just as useful in drafty workshops or chilly basements. As long as it's 1,000 square feet or less, this unit can keep things as warm as you like. Customer reviews say it shouldn't have any problem doing that, either. At time of writing it has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars based on 41 reviews on Home Depot's site, with customers saying it heats effectively, runs quietly, is easy to use, and works fast.