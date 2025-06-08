Why Your Circuit Breaker Keeps Tripping (And How To Replace It)

Nobody looks forward to a power outage. After all, we rely on electricity to power appliances. And when there is a blackout, the situation can move from a minor to a stressful one quite easily. That said, if you're running your microwave and turn on the air fryer, and the power suddenly cuts out, it means that there's a fault somewhere in your electrical setup that needs your attention. The most common culprit? A tripping circuit breaker.

Advertisement

I've dealt with my share of tripping circuit breakers, be it at my friend's place or my home. And between fixing a kitchen that has lost power or a garage outlet that has gone dark because I plugged in too many appliances, I've learned a few things about circuit breakers the hard way. First and foremost, from my experience, a breaker tripping once or twice is quite common. In fact, I've often attributed it to a temporary overload or a minor issue.

However, if your circuit breaker is tripping frequently — say several times in a day — that's not a random glitch, and you should have it checked. There are a host of reasons as to why your circuit breaker (not the fuse box — there is a difference) might be tripping. Perhaps you've got too many appliances jostling for power on a single circuit simultaneously. Or maybe you've aging wires or a failing breaker that needs replacement.

Advertisement

For many, fixing this issue might seem like a job for a professional electrician beacuse electricity can be so dangerous to work with. But you'll be surprised to learn that it's something you can fix yourself if you know what to look for.