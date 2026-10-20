This Highly-Rated Worx Electric Leaf Mulcher Is 38% Off On Amazon Right Now

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Fall foliage can be beautiful; cleaning up dead leaves from your yard, on the other hand, might not be your favorite part of sweater weather season. Luckily, equipping yourself with the right tools can make disposing of leaves much easier. Right now, for example, you can grab a quality WORX leaf mulcher for a more affordable price, as Amazon is currently offering the WORX WG430 13-amp electric leaf mulcher for $124.99. The list price on this particular WORX leaf mulcher is usually $199.99, but now you can snag it with a 38% discount.

Customer reviews generally indicate WORX tools are relatively durable and affordable. As of this writing, the WORX WG430 13-amp electric leaf mulcher has an average rating of 4.2 stars based on over 7,000 Amazon customer ratings. An overview of customer reviews indicates customers find the leaf mulcher helps them save both time and money, and is especially effective at mulching dry leaves. However, some customers find the unit is a bit loud. And although reviews suggest the string component is fairly easy to replace, some complain it frays more quickly than it should.