This Highly-Rated Worx Electric Leaf Mulcher Is 38% Off On Amazon Right Now
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Fall foliage can be beautiful; cleaning up dead leaves from your yard, on the other hand, might not be your favorite part of sweater weather season. Luckily, equipping yourself with the right tools can make disposing of leaves much easier. Right now, for example, you can grab a quality WORX leaf mulcher for a more affordable price, as Amazon is currently offering the WORX WG430 13-amp electric leaf mulcher for $124.99. The list price on this particular WORX leaf mulcher is usually $199.99, but now you can snag it with a 38% discount.
Customer reviews generally indicate WORX tools are relatively durable and affordable. As of this writing, the WORX WG430 13-amp electric leaf mulcher has an average rating of 4.2 stars based on over 7,000 Amazon customer ratings. An overview of customer reviews indicates customers find the leaf mulcher helps them save both time and money, and is especially effective at mulching dry leaves. However, some customers find the unit is a bit loud. And although reviews suggest the string component is fairly easy to replace, some complain it frays more quickly than it should.
How this WORX leaf mulcher helps with cleaning up a lawn
You might invest in this WORX leaf mulcher if large quantities of leaves accumulate on your lawn in autumn. After raking all them together, disposing of numerous large piles of leaves can be time-consuming and costly. A leaf mulcher is a helpful leaf cleanup tool that breaks leaves and lawn debris down into mulch, which feeds right into a bag beneath the unit. According to WORX, this model can process as many as 53 gallons of leaves per minute, as well as turn 11 bags of leaves into a single bag. Naturally, this makes disposing of leaves less cumbersome.
Additionally, this model requires no tools to assemble, meaning it's easy enough to store and set up again for seasonal use, much like a good leaf blower. Of course, leaves aren't the only type of debris that can pile up on a yard in the fall, as you might also have pine needles to get rid of. If so, consider looking into tools to clean up pine needles while you're thinking about buying a leaf mulcher.