What Does A Road Sign With A Right Or Left-Pointing Chevron Mean?

Drive across America and the roads might get better or worse as you pass through different states, but the traffic signs will stay mostly the same. That's because their appearance and usage are governed by the MUTCD, which establishes national standards for traffic signs and other traffic control devices. For those professionals, it's a document that dictates how roads should look and what considerations they have to make when they're designing a new one. For everyone else, it's a good place to brush up on exactly what all those road signs you might come across on your travels actually mean.

A common sign that most drivers will have encountered is the rectangular sign with a yellow background that has a chevron pointing either left or right. According to the MUTCD, it's a sign used to provide additional guidance through a change in horizontal alignment. In plain English, it means that the sign is warning you of a curve in the road, with the chevron pointing in the direction that the road is curving. It will always be placed on the outside of the curve.

To work out where to put chevron signs, road planners have to do a few calculations. First, they have to establish what speed the traffic approaching the curve in the road is likely to be traveling. Next, they need to calculate the advisory speed that traffic should travel through the curve. If drivers are likely to need to slow down 20 mph or more from their straight-line speed to reach the recommended cornering speed, the MUTCD says that chevrons may be required.