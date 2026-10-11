What Does A Side Road Sign Mean & Are There Different Types Of Them?

During virtually any journey on public roads, you're bound to pass by a large number of traffic signs. They serve a critical role, informing you of things like state-mandated speed limits, providing information about hazards to be aware of, and giving various other instructions that you must follow. Being able to read and understand them is a key part of staying safe on the road.

One common road sign you're likely to find around the country is the side road sign. It's one of a number of intersection warning signs that road planners use to let drivers know that an intersection is just ahead. A side road sign indicates that some vehicles on the road you're currently traveling on might be looking to turn, and it also serves as a reminder that vehicles from that side road might be looking to join the road you're on.

There are two main types of side road signs, both of which can show side roads to the left or right of your direction of travel. The first type displays the road you're traveling on, which is represented as a straight vertical line, connected to a horizontal line at a 90-degree angle. This sign indicates that a side road is coming up soon that's roughly perpendicular to the road you're traveling on. A side road sign will only have a horizontal line on either the left or right side of the vertical line — if the horizontal line intersects the vertical line and points both left and right, you're approaching a crossroads instead.