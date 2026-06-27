Which State Has The Slowest Speed Limit In The US? (It's A Complicated Answer)
Keeping track of speed limits during a road trip may get a bit confusing. Speed limits vary from state to state, changing based on if you're in a rural or urban area within those states. Some states even have different speed limits based on the time of day or what kind of vehicle you're driving. If you want to be safe, you should be prepared to slow down in certain states. The "state" with the slowest speed limit isn't a state at all, but Washington D.C., with many roads sporting signs for 25 miles per hour — this can reach 55 mph on interstates.
While it's sometimes treated as a state, D.C. is a federal district. If you don't count D.C., the state with the slowest speed limit is Hawaii. Local roads are often 45 mph, but rural interstate speeds reach just 60 mph. Meanwhile, Texas has the highest speed limit, with some rural roads allowing drivers to drive at 85 mph.
Why are the speed limits in Hawaii so slow?
Hawaii, like every state in the United States, has different types of roads. Rural interstates — defined a highway outside of an area with fewer than 50,000 people — typically have higher speed limits, while urban interstates have reduced speed limits since the areas are more congested. (Not to be confused with the highway versus freeway debate.) But why are Hawaii's speed limits lower than most states?
It's largely due to the state's layout. Hawaii is made up of islands, with the roads often carving through mountains or going along the coast. The speed limits are reduced to ensure safety while drivers take to these winding — and sometimes steep — roads. On top of the curves and cliffs, Hawaii's streets are often narrow and busy, adding yet more reasons to slow down. Hawaii has seen an increase in traffic-related fatalities, with 129 reported deaths in 2025 — the highest since 2007. The state believes it's due to driver behavior, including phone usage and speeding. Hawaii is sometimes considered one of the worst states to drive in despite its beauty.