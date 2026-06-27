Which State Has The Slowest Speed Limit In The US? (It's A Complicated Answer)

Keeping track of speed limits during a road trip may get a bit confusing. Speed limits vary from state to state, changing based on if you're in a rural or urban area within those states. Some states even have different speed limits based on the time of day or what kind of vehicle you're driving. If you want to be safe, you should be prepared to slow down in certain states. The "state" with the slowest speed limit isn't a state at all, but Washington D.C., with many roads sporting signs for 25 miles per hour — this can reach 55 mph on interstates.

While it's sometimes treated as a state, D.C. is a federal district. If you don't count D.C., the state with the slowest speed limit is Hawaii. Local roads are often 45 mph, but rural interstate speeds reach just 60 mph. Meanwhile, Texas has the highest speed limit, with some rural roads allowing drivers to drive at 85 mph.