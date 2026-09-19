What Does A Diagonal Yellow And Black Striped Road Sign Mean?

A motorist passes all sorts of road signs while driving. Some, like the classic red stop sign, are extremely familiar and so baked into our visual memory that we react instinctively, without a conscious thought. Other road signs, like the yellow or white signs that display speed limits, provide important information clearly and unambiguously.

Then there are signs we may pass and notice but which may not offer immediately obvious information or guidance. One of these signs comes in different shapes and sizes, and while simple in design, doesn't always have a clear purpose. We are talking about the black-and-yellow, diagonally striped road signs that are known as warning signs, hazard signs, or object markers.

Depending on the road, weather conditions, and time of day, these signs may seem redundant or unnecessary, but they have a distinct and important purpose. That purpose is to warn and direct drivers around objects and hazards that may encroach on the roadway or shoulder.