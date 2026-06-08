What Does The Curve Sign With A Speed Limit Actually Mean?

You may have seen that yellow diamond sign with the bendy arrow while on a drive, conveying to you that there's a twist up ahead. A lot of the time, it's accompanied by a little number bolted underneath, like 35, that indicates a speed. The bendy arrow, usually found on the run-up to sharp curves, highway off-ramps, steep downgrades, and narrow bridges, means there is a turn ahead that you should be cautious of.

This isn't the most confusing traffic sign out there, but there is still some nuance involved with the number underneath. It's actually what traffic engineers call an advisory speed, and it's not bound to the same rules that black-and-white speed limit signs are. While those are indeed legally binding, the yellow versions are more like a heads-up. Either way, both almost always show a clean round number, though every so often you'll spot an oddity like a decimal point on a speed limit sign.

The whole point of yellow speed signs is to "alert road users to conditions that might call for a reduction of speed," as stated by the federal Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices. These yellow advisory speed curve signs are usually placed when a curve's safe speed lands below the posted limit.