Leatherman's New Multi-Tool Is For Campgrounds & Picnics – Here's What It Costs

Ask anyone interested in tools, and they've likely heard of the Leatherman brand. Its quality is well-known, and the overall inventiveness of its multi-tools rightfully made Leatherman the top multi-tool brand in the world. Besides its usability and robust nature, what makes Leatherman tools even more exciting are their frequent limited edition releases. For instance, the Signal Sandstorm saw a limited edition version that sports a one-of-a-kind finish, which added a new layer of shine to the already classic Signal outdoor multi-tool. However, these exclusive releases aren't just about cosmetics, as evidenced by one of the more recent additions to the "Garage" line of products – the aptly named Garage Batch #010: Picnic, catered to those who fancy outdoor outings. Leatherman may have read consumers' minds with this particular multi-tool, because at the time of publication, it was sold out, despite being priced at $135.

So, what's special about it? What are the features of the Leatherman Picnic? In short, the design lives up to its name. Leatherman promoted it as a tool that can lend assistance in almost any situation that could crop up during a picnic, a visit to the vineyard, or a barbecue in your backyard. It features six tools total. The first one is the sheepsfoot blade, which you can use to cut cheese or meat, and it pairs perfectly with a dual-lever assist corkscrew that can open even the most stubborn of wine bottles. There's also a nifty bottle opener, a pry tool, and a rather large bit driver (compatible with all Leatherman bits) that comes out of the box with a ³⁄₁₆-inch screwdriver. All this in a pocket-sized package that allows you to slice up cheese, followed by fixing a loose table if the situation calls for it.