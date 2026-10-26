Leatherman's New Multi-Tool Is For Campgrounds & Picnics – Here's What It Costs
Ask anyone interested in tools, and they've likely heard of the Leatherman brand. Its quality is well-known, and the overall inventiveness of its multi-tools rightfully made Leatherman the top multi-tool brand in the world. Besides its usability and robust nature, what makes Leatherman tools even more exciting are their frequent limited edition releases. For instance, the Signal Sandstorm saw a limited edition version that sports a one-of-a-kind finish, which added a new layer of shine to the already classic Signal outdoor multi-tool. However, these exclusive releases aren't just about cosmetics, as evidenced by one of the more recent additions to the "Garage" line of products – the aptly named Garage Batch #010: Picnic, catered to those who fancy outdoor outings. Leatherman may have read consumers' minds with this particular multi-tool, because at the time of publication, it was sold out, despite being priced at $135.
So, what's special about it? What are the features of the Leatherman Picnic? In short, the design lives up to its name. Leatherman promoted it as a tool that can lend assistance in almost any situation that could crop up during a picnic, a visit to the vineyard, or a barbecue in your backyard. It features six tools total. The first one is the sheepsfoot blade, which you can use to cut cheese or meat, and it pairs perfectly with a dual-lever assist corkscrew that can open even the most stubborn of wine bottles. There's also a nifty bottle opener, a pry tool, and a rather large bit driver (compatible with all Leatherman bits) that comes out of the box with a ³⁄₁₆-inch screwdriver. All this in a pocket-sized package that allows you to slice up cheese, followed by fixing a loose table if the situation calls for it.
What is Leatherman Garage?
Despite its fame, Leatherman keeps its product range small and focused, offering over a dozen knives and north of 25 different multi-tools. However, its limited edition stuff is truly original. Dubbed the Leatherman Garage, the products in this category were inspired by Tim Leatherman, who made the first multi-tool in his garage, so the experimental nature pays homage to the company's humble beginnings. The Garage designs fall into two camps: those that test out new ideas and those that put a spin on established products.
For example, the Leatherman Picnic is an experimental product birthed around the idea of a multi-tool custom-made for picnics, whereas the Garage Batch #008: Captain's Crunch is an upgrade to the original Garage Batch #001: Mr. Crunch. More precisely, the latter reinvigorated the original multi-tool by adding features like a pin vise, a T-shank adaptor, and a scalpel holder.
Leatherman says that once the stocks of the Garage products are sold out, they're gone forever. So, if you want to secure bragging rights, you're going to have to be quick and willing to cash out the big bucks. Leatherman tools are generally considered premium, which also goes for the Garage series, where both multi-tools and limited edition knives routinely sell for as high as $300.
Are Leatherman multi-tools worth the price?
For a brand that's considered the cream of the crop, paying a few hundred dollars for one of its tools isn't that unreasonable. Sure, the name comes with a hefty tax, but enthusiasts are happy with the quality and are obviously keen to part with the cash, so it goes beyond mere brand power. One outdoorsman exclusively used Leatherman multi-tools for over ten years, noting that the workmanship is top-notch, evidenced by the fact that no pivot joints failed or slacked even after intensive use.
Commenters on sites like Reddit also consider Leatherman a good investment, with one person adding that better tools are a lot more expensive, while anything cheaper doesn't come close in quality. Others mention supreme comfort, with many piping up about sticking with the company due to their innovative designs. Whatever the reason, the community seems to be happy, and there are seldom complaints about the brand. There's also the topic of warranty, which is quite generous at 25 years from the date of purchase, so you likely won't need to buy a replacement if you take care of the tool properly.